Cape May, N.J. — U.S. Naval Community College's president visited Coast Guard Training Center Cape May August 10, 2023.



President Rand R. Cosentino, Ed.D., served as the VIP for the graduation ceremony of 79 Coast Guardsmen at the Coast Guard’s birthplace of the enlisted corps.



“I extend my congratulations to the new Coast Guardsmen and women and their families on this momentous achievement. It was great to interact with the future of the Coast Guard and see how we train our service members to be ready for any challenge,” said Cosentino. “It was also great to see how the three naval services learn from each other to develop their recruits into military leaders."



During the visit, Cosentino toured the different areas of TCCM, including meals with recruits, various training facilities, and a tour of a Coast Guard cutter.



“It was wonderful to see how the Coast Guard and Navy develop interoperability with their equipment to be able to support each other in exercises and missions," said Cosentino. “This was truly an incredible experience.”



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:45 Story ID: 451307 Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC President Visits Coast Guard Training Center Cape May as VIP, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.