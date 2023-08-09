4th Fighter Wing selects team to participate in William Tell competition

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – After a 19 year hiatus, the 2023 William Tell Air-to-Air Competition is scheduled to take place September 11-15, 2023, at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia.



The historic fighter aircraft competition is named after legendary Swiss archer, William Tell. It began as a bi-annual competition in 1954 that encouraged the most challenging air-to-air scenarios. The competition was placed on hold due to military operations and contingency requirements in 1996.



In addition to the 4th FW, other teams from across Air Combat Command, Pacific Air Forces and the Air National Guard will compete for air superiority.



“We want to send the 4th FW’s best aircrew,” said Capt. Andrew Munoz, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron evaluator pilot and 4th FW William Tell team member. “There’s a lot of different factors that I took into consideration when choosing my team.”



The 4th FW team members were chosen based on their experience, performance, quality assurance record and system knowledge.



The 2023 4th Fighter Wing’s William Tell team members are:



Team Captain: Maj. Daniel “SLASH” Hutto



Instructor Qual: Pilot: Capt. Andrew “PAÑIC” Munoz Weapons System Operator: Capt. Richey “BREAUX” Menard

Wingman Qual: Pilot: Capt. Sean “WOLF” Sutedjo WSO: Capt. Noel “SP” Zamot

Any Qual: Pilot: Maj. Malcolm “REHEAT” Richards WSO: Capt. George “KING” Welton

Any Flight Lead: Pilot: Capt. Devin “CUJO” Beaulieu WSO: Capt. Eric “DIVE” Carter



Intelligence:

Senior Airman Elliot “DRAG” Atwell

Senior Airman Hannah “SHADE” Garcia



Maintenance:

Master Sgt. Christopher Oles

Staff Sgt. Jashaunn Jasper

Senior Airman Aaron Woods

Senior Airman Grace Forgey -MAYBE Change-



William Tell 2023 will be the first time the 4th FW and the F-15E Strike Eagle will compete. The 4th FW is known for its strong culture of teamwork and dedication to mission accomplishment. Its pilots, maintainers, and support personnel work together seamlessly.



“Ultimately the goal is to win,” said Munoz. “I want to win, so that the 4th FW is named number one in the air dominance category. It’ll show everybody that the F-15E is combat air power.”



According to ACC press release published April 17, 2023, the competition will test aircrew performance in air superiority, while evaluating weapons use and tactics used. Additionally, the competition will include weapons loading, maintenance and weapons’ director competitions.



“We're taking the Raytheon 2022 Trophy winners and that says a lot to show up at a dominance competition with the heart of the team being the Raytheon Trophy winners,” said Munoz. “We're going to make a name for ourselves, we’ll add our name to the William Tell.”



The resurgence of William Tell prepares Airmen for real-life combat operations. The advanced scenarios and experienced competitors will provide the opportunity to drive new development in air-to-air combat.



“[I’m] looking forward to being a big part of it [William Tell] and looking forward to seeing what the Air Force does in the future,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Oles, 335th Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent and 4th FW William Tell team member.



William Tell will display the Air Force's precision and expertise in air-to-air combat. From the ground crews to the pilots, every team involved will work tirelessly to showcase their skills and mastery of their craft.



“As we look towards the future of air warfare, events like the these will serve as a reminder of the importance of readiness, training, and total team effort,” said Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th FW Operations Group commander. “Hats off to our Airmen for continuing to ensure our national security by owning the skies. Airpower anytime, anywhere.”



As the 4th FW continues to prepare to test their skills the tension builds and the anticipation grows, only one question remains: who will come out on top?

