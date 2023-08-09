AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing to welcome new commander

Photo By Whitney Wetsig | Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert Bogart will assume command of the Air Force Research...... read more read more Photo By Whitney Wetsig | Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert Bogart will assume command of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, 711th Human Performance Wing during an assumption of command ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain, AFRL commander, Aug. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Hangar 2. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Robert K. Bogart will assume command of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s, or AFRL, 711th Human Performance Wing during an assumption of command ceremony hosted by Brig. Gen. Scott A. Cain, AFRL commander, Aug. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Hangar 2.



Bogart will take the reins from Dr. Joni Arnold, who served as the wing’s acting director following the previous commander, Brig. Gen. (Dr.) John Andrus’ departure in June 2023. Andrus became the joint staff surgeon for The Joint Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



Bogart comes to the wing from Air Combat Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, where he was the command surgeon, responsible for ensuring combat-ready medical forces. He also served as the assistant surgeon general for dental services, advising the Air Force Surgeon General.



With a background in general and hospital dentistry, Bogart has served in various roles, including as command surgeon for the Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and as the commander of the 59th Medical Operations Group, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.

Bogart will become the seventh person to lead AFRL’s human performance team since the wing stood up in March 2008. The lab’s only wing consists of two mission units: the research-centric Human Effectiveness Directorate and the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, which is education and training-focused. These two critical units are a singular platform within the Department of Defense, enabling ready and high-performing Airmen and Guardians.



The 711 HPW operates at nine geographically separated sites, advancing human performance and integration for air, space and cyberspace through research, education, consultation and operational support.



As 711 HPW commander, Bogart will lead a workforce of more than 2,000 Airmen, Guardians, DOD civilians and contractors, and manage an annual budget of $421 million. He will provide strategic direction for training, consultation, policies and programs in biotechnology, aerospace and occupational medicine, public health and bioenvironmental engineering.



Attendees can join the ceremony in person at Hangar 2, 1100 Spaatz Street, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, or virtually at https://youtube.com/live/chbKcC52sVQ?feature=share



NOTE FOR MEDIA: Please contact Bryan Ripple, AFRL media operations team lead, at 937-469-1728 to RSVP no later than 12 p.m. Aug. 17, 2023. News media crews should bring proper XLR cabling to connect to an audio Mult box to receive the audio from the ceremony. News media must arrive between 1:30 – 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 21 to provide coverage. The event will be held in Hangar 2 of the museum. Members of the news media will have an opportunity to briefly ask Brig. Gen. Bogart questions following the ceremony.



