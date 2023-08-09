Team members with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity joined several hundred military and medical development industry experts today to kick-off the Department of Defense’s annual four-day Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida.
MHSRS is an annual DoD sponsored gathering to bring together leading experts from across the military and private sector medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest in developing technologies designed to preserve and protect America’s Warfighters.
During this MHSRS, USAMMDA development experts plan to showcase the top-tier medical technology currently under development through development partnerships and agreements. USAMMDA currently has more than two dozen ongoing research and development efforts across the spectrum of combat casualty care and will showcase several efforts in their displays. USAMMDA will highlight these efforts in development with a comprehensive display of items from point of injury to hospitalization care.
USAMMDA, a subordinate activity of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland, is comprised of five Project Management Offices. Coordinating with DOD, non-DOD and government stakeholders, the team members from the individual PMOs work to develop and deliver the lifesaving and life-preserving devices, treatments, drugs, vaccines, and medical support equipment for the military Joint-Forces.
For more information about USAMMDA and how to partner with the U.S. Army medical development enterprises, visit https://usammda.health.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 08:43
|Story ID:
|451296
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMMDA team joins DoD and medical development industry leaders for annual health symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT