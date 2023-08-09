U.S.Indo-Pacific Command Officials and Representatives of the Federated States of Micronesia Convene the Annual Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae

Photo By Rachel Landers | Kosrae, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA (August 14, 2023) - A table plaque commemorates...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Landers | Kosrae, FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA (August 14, 2023) - A table plaque commemorates the 2023 Joint Committee meeting in Kosrae. The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region. see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam (Aug. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) Senior Military Official forthe Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), along with FSM Vice President Aren Palik; Chargé de Affaires Alissa Bibb of U.S. Embassy Kolonia, and seniorleaders from the FSM will convene the bilateral Joint Committee Meeting (JCM)in Kosrae, Aug. 14-15.



The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III:Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations,which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.



“The FSM is an important partner for the United States as we work to maintain afree and open Indo-Pacific region,” said Huffman. “These meetings are crucialto our commitment to the defense of the Micronesian region.”



The JCM agenda for this year comprises of four lines of effort – defense responsibilities, support for law enforcement, increasing maritime security for sovereign borders, and preparing for and responding to hazards unique toPacific island communities.

For more information contact the JRM Public Affairs Office at 671-349-3209 or cjrmpao@fe.navy.mil.