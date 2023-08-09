58th EMIB Changes Leadership in Towson

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Scott | U.S. Army Col. Andrew Collins (left), commander of the Maryland Army National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Scott | U.S. Army Col. Andrew Collins (left), commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, passes the colors of the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Bryant, incoming brigade commander, at Ruhl Armory in Towson, Md., on June 11, 2023. From the company level through the highest ranks of leadership, the military change of command ceremony is an important and longstanding tradition. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Scott) see less | View Image Page

TOWSON, Md. – The 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (EMIB) gathered at the Ruhl Armory in Towson to observe the end of two years under Col. B. Clay Jackson on June 11th, 2023, with Brigade S3 Lt. Col. Michael Bryant assuming command.



Prior to the change in leadership, the formation first marked a swap in senior enlisted authority. Following nearly one year as acting brigade command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Haynes relinquished authority. In doing so he will continue on as command sergeant major for the 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion in Laurel, Md. Command Sgt. Maj. John Walk took the saber and became 58th EMIB CSM.



"I look to be a 360-degree leader, staying humble and maintaining my compass." Said Walk, who had served in the 58th EMIB before. His past assignments include Haynes’ current role as CSM of the 629th EMIBn. Haynes thanked the brigade formation for the confidence in him to be their voice.



In addition to formations from the brigade’s subcomponents, the event attracted several dozen guests, including additional military, civilian, and veterans. Following the passing of the saber to signify changing of responsibility among the sergeants major, the ceremony shifted to brigade change of command.



In keeping with tradition, Command Sgt. Maj. Walk passed the brigade colors to Col. Jackson, who held them one last time before passing them to Col. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard. He in turn entrusted them with Lt. Col. Bryant, who returned them to Command Sgt. Maj. Walk to complete the symbolic rite.



Following the relinquishment of his command, Jackson is set to attend U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I., as a resident. Transferring from the National Guard Bureau and, before it, the North Carolina Army National Guard, Jackson’s command with the 58th EMIB began in June 2021, shortly after it was among the last National Guard units to complete a tour of duty in Afghanistan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. With members of the brigade still committed to combatting COVID-19 at the time and masks still common during drills, Jackson’s tenure was a momentous one to say the least.



Addressing the brigade formation, Col. Jackson said "I have nothing but gratitude for leading this outstanding organization, and I am indebted to your kindness."



Col. Jackson stewarded the unit through several smaller-scale international activations, including the 29th Division Detachments’ return from CENTCOM assignments in early 2022 and the Special Operations Detachment-OTAN [NATO] serving in Iraq 2022-23. The 629th EMIBn continuously supported a PED reach team and the 110th Information Operations Bn continued their regular rotation in the Horn of Africa throughout Jackson’s entire command time. Whenever Maryland’s State Partnership Program allies - Estonia and Bosnia & Herzegovina - were conducting operations with the Old Line State, 58th EMIB units were frequently involved on both sides of the Atlantic.



Even in administrative responsibilities Col. Jackson’s command time was eventful, with the 29th Infantry Division Detachments and 291st Digital Liaison Detachment both being transferred out of the brigade in early 2022 as part of a larger state-wide shakeup. The 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, which captured photos and video of the ceremony, became part of the EMIB as of April 2022.



Regarding the leadership transition, Col. Collins remarked, "I want you to take the momentum generated under Col. Jackson's command and supplant our EMIB as an enduring force structure that stays ahead of the HQDA planners, that you look to the future fight and anticipate missions in the intelligence community and develop strategies to ensure our relevance is unquestionable."



Adapting the brigade’s vision as the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021 and began remotely assisting Ukraine in their war to withstand Russian invasion in 2022, Col. Jackson avoided being reactive. He encouraged and supported the 629th’s blend of intelligence capabilities in May 2022’s Chesapeake Shield exercise in Glen Arm, Md., and made it the foundation of the larger Fulcrum Strike ’23 exercise one year later. Concluded just weeks before the end of Jackson’s command, Fulcrum Strike incorporated military intelligence elements from elsewhere in the state as well as the 221st Military Intelligence Battalion, the brigade’s MTOE unit in Forest Park, Ga.



Transferring in from the Virginia Army National Guard, Lt. Col. Bryant has led the 629th EMIBn and served as 58th EMIB executive officer before becoming its S3. Like his predecessor, Bryant works full-time in the intelligence community.



There was no greater proof in the expertise of both commanders than the distinguished medal each would leave the day wearing around their neck: the Knowlton Award for a lifetime contribution to military intelligence. Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Chadwick, head of the brigade’s All-Source Intelligence section, was recognized for the award alongside Bryant in a short presentation in the unit’s office after the change of command. Jackson was recognized during the ceremony in addition to earning the Meritorious Service Medal for his time in command.



Reflecting on the challenges that lay before the 58th EMIB in the years ahead, Lt. Col. Bryant said "During my command there will be highs and lows; that will often happen at a moment's notice. We are also facing an enemy that has been preparing to fight us at a time and place of their choosing. The enemy may outnumber us. They may be able to see further than us, but what they lack is the generational leadership and the Soldiers standing in this formation. Both of those gives the 58th EMIB, MDARNG, and the U.S. Army the decisive advantage in any conflict. Rather: it is mobilizing to the streets of our community or the front line against our enemy, we will be ready."



The 58th EMIB was first activated on Aug. 1st, 2015, largely from personnel from the 58th Battlefield Surveillance Brigade (BfSB). The unit can trace its lineage back to 1917, when it was formed as one of two infantry brigades under the 29th Infantry Division. The brigade is composed of six composite units throughout Central Maryland.