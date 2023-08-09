1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

Photo By Spc. Jayden Woods | Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 187th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jayden Woods | Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), zero their M10A1 marksman rifle in preparation for a live fire training exercise, Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 10, 2023. The Soldiers of 1-187 conducted a platoon live fire training exercise as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted a platoon live fire training exercise during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 12, 2023.



The training aimed to evaluate platoons on the various tactics that are used on combat missions and prepare leadership to effectively command and lead their platoons.



“The purpose of the training is to identify areas for improvement through our lanes and missions that we’ve been running and building up to this point," said 1st Lt. Austin Sanders, platoon leader for 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1-187, “and then communicate that to our junior leaders and make improvements for follow-on missions in the future.”



The training exercise consists of multiple stages. The platoon initiates movement through the woods, simulating contact with enemies, before setting up a support-by-fire position at the objective. The engineers then breach the objective so the platoon can enter and clear a trench.



“During the platoon live fire, the platoons are going to be assessed on a number of battle drills that are the base level of infantry engagements,” said Sanders. “We will be evaluated on our basic movement techniques, how we react to contact and our ability to enter and clear a trench.”



To effectively complete the training exercise, platoons make use of bounding movements, use cover and concealment and exercise vigilance and speed as they move through a trench. Platoon leaders and platoon sergeants facilitate this by communicating to each other and to their squads to coordinate the movements of the entire unit.



“My part in the training is to plan and lead my platoon and be evaluated by the battalion and company commanders,” said 1st Lt. Cameron McNeil, platoon leader for 2nd Platoon, A Co. “I will be ensuring all my men are where they need to be and doing the job they need to be doing and doing it safely.”



During the live fire the platoons had the opportunity to train with a lot of special equipment including mortars, AT-4s and high explosive 40 mm grenades.



The training took place over multiple days. On the first day, the Soldiers received their assignment and made plans on how to achieve their objective while scouting the training area. On the second day, the platoons rehearsed for the training exercise using blanks. On the third day, they were evaluated on how they performed during the culminating event.



The results of the training will be used to further prepare junior leaders for future training events during OLE III. Sanders shared that he believes one of the best parts of OLE III for him has been watching junior leaders rise to the occasion and come into themselves as leaders.



“A number of them have had to step into larger roles without much time to plan or anticipate, and they have met and exceeded expectations,” Sanders said.



Many Soldiers see OLE III as an opportunity to strengthen the bond and teamwork between Soldiers.



“My favorite part of being infantry is the camaraderie - you get thrown in with a group of guys you’ve never met before and you'll learn how to work together professionally and tactically right away,” said Spc. Caeden Maroo, an infantryman assigned to 1st Plt. “The training has been amazing; I work with a solid group of dudes that are always there for you if you need anything, and vice-versa.”