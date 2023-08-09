New Jersey native takes command of 2-star Army Reserve division

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger (pictured) assumed command of the U.S. Army Reserve’s...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger (pictured) assumed command of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk during a change-of-command ceremony Aug. 11 at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Belanger, a New Jersey native of Wantage Township in Sussex County, is now responsible for providing logistic and administrative support for nearly 45,000 Army Reserve Soldiers living and serving throughout the Northeastern United States. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division welcomed a new commanding general Aug. 11 during a change-of-command ceremony at division headquarters on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, a native of Wantage Township in Sussex County, is now responsible for providing logistic and administrative support for nearly 45,000 Army Reserve Soldiers living and serving throughout the Northeastern United States.



“I never could have envisioned that the Army would take me through such an incredible journey, but it is absolutely awesome to be back in the Garden State,” Belanger said. “On July 27, 1986, I stepped foot on these grounds for the first time – today, I came full circle.”



The event was officiated by Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command headquartered on Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



“Kris, you’ve worked hard to get here, from West Point to 2-stars and taking over an historic command,” Daniels said. “The 99th Readiness Division is crucial to our operations across the country, being responsible for individual and unit readiness on a massive scale — helping to deploy our Reserve forces around the world – and managing hundreds of facilities across the entire Northeast.”



Belanger, a 1991 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, comes to the 99th RD following her most recent assignment as the special assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) where she had served since August 2021.



“I am overwhelmed by all the outstanding people who have coached, advised and mentored me throughout my Army career,” Belanger said.



Belanger deployed to Kuwait in 2013 with the Army Reserve’s 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). She holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Unites States Army War College. In her civilian career, Belanger is employed at BMW Manufacturing Company in Spartanburg, South Carolina.



“There are three kinds of people in this world – those who watch things happen, those who wonder what happened, and those who make things happen,” Belanger said. “For all of you on this journey with me, I hope you are ready to make things happen.”



Belanger assumes command from Maj. Gen. Rodney L. Faulk, who is retiring from the Army after a 40-year career.



“One thing I hope you always remember is that what we do matters,” Faulk said to the Soldiers and civilian employees of the 99th RD. “We supply the personnel and logistics readiness support services, and a safe environment for training, for 45,000 Soldiers across the Northeast as they build readiness to fight and win our nation’s wars.



“That’s our sworn duty, and it’s our honor to do it,” Faulk added.



“You’ve left an indelible mark on this command, and I’m grateful for all you’ve done,” Daniels said to Faulk.