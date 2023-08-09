Sustainment Soldiers Prepare Meals in Field Environment

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Culinary specialists from the 619th Quartermaster Company (619th QM), 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade “Lifeliners,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), cooked a special meal for the Soldiers of the 101st during Operation Lethal Eagle III, Aug. 10, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.



“Tonight, we are cooking a special meal of hamburgers and hot dogs with a vegan chili, along with hydration drinks,” said Sgt. Noah Morris, a culinary specialist from 619th QM.



Morris explained that during OLE III, his team of culinary specialists begin setting up for the day around 4:30 a.m. to make sure all the generators are on and to begin preparing food. Soldiers then get a Meal-Ready-to-Eat (MRE) while they start dinner preparations at 2:30 p.m. so that the food will be ready to serve at 5:30 p.m.



“Our job is important because I don’t want all the Soldiers out here for OLE III to be surviving on just MREs,” said Spc. Kehinde Agbaje, a culinary specialist from 619th QM, continued. “They need hot meals to keep their morale high and their bodies moving.”



Morris says that the hardest part of the job is also the best - the people they’re serving.



“The best part of being a culinary specialist in the Army is the people, which is also the hardest part of the job,” said Morris. “When someone eats my food and tells me it’s delicious, it puts a smile on my face and it makes me feel like I'm one step closer to achieving my life goal.”



His goal is to either own his own restaurant or become a consultant for restaurants to help them improve their menus and staff, and plans to start culinary school once OLE III is over.



“My goal while in the Army,” Morris said, ”is to do the full 20 years and retire and gather as much experience while I'm in, and will continue learning even after that.”



The meal that this group of culinary specialists served that night fed approximately 300 Soldiers, and ensured that they would be ready to take on the next day of lethality.

