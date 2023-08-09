1113th TC Transfer of Authority

Photo By Cpl. Aaron Kaczur | U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Mario Alvarado (left), Capt. Kenneth Nesmith (Right), assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Aaron Kaczur | U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Mario Alvarado (left), Capt. Kenneth Nesmith (Right), assigned to the 1113th Transportation Company, prepare the unit flag to be cased during a transfer of authority ceremony, Aug. 08, 2023, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The transfer of authority ceremony is an important part of a unit's transition in and out of theater, as it signifies the end of one unit's responsibilities and the beginning of another unit's responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – California Army National Guard unit, the 1113th Transportation Command (TC), and the 1083rd Transportation Company, from the Louisiana Army National Guard, completed a successful Transfer of Authority (TOA) ceremony held Aug. 8th, 2023.



The 1113th TC officially cased its company colors and transitioned its mission to the 1083rd TC during a TOA ceremony. This signified the end of the unit’s nine-month mission to provide sustainment support to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (CENTCOM AOR).

In attendance were distinguished guests Col. Michael Burgett and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Hay, command team for the 371st Sustainment Brigade.



Capt. Kenneth Nesmith of the 1113th TC, and 1st Sgt. Mario Alvarado, first sergeant of the 1113th TC, cased the company guidon, while company commander, Capt. Brian Bailey, and senior enlisted advisor to the commander, 1st Sgt. Christopher Davis, uncased the 1083rd company guidon. Casing and uncasing colors is a military tradition that originated centuries ago so Soldiers on the battlefield could recognize and follow their units into battle.



The 1113th transportation command has successfully supplied direct support to Soldiers and Civilians located throughout Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Syria. The company set the standard by travelling nearly 250, 000 miles to deliver cargo such as food, water, and ammunition across CENTCOM to U.S. and coalition forces.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony, Lt. Col. Scott Eberle, battalion commander of the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, provided congratulatory remarks, praise, and well wishes to the outgoing command. “I continuously see your drive to excel and your dedication to the mission,” said Eberle. “Thank you for all you have done, your support is truly appreciated,” he continued.



Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, Eberle administered the oath of re-enlistment to ten Soldiers belonging to the 1113th TC. This final ceremonial act solidified the Soldiers’ dedication and service to their country, prior to returning to their respective homes stateside.



The 1113th and the 1083rd represent the largest transportation support companies in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. With 1083rd TC assuming responsibility, the company now belongs to the largest battalion under 1st Theater Sustainment Command – Operational Command Post, Task Force Legion.