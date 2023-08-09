Federal Fire Department Hawaii trains firefighter recruits, partners with Honolulu Fire Department

Camaraderie and partnership are some of the key tools that bring firefighters to train together and work as a team.



The Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department (FFD) trained 33 firefighter recruits, which include 29 FFD, including four women and five paramedics, and four state airport firefighters during a 26-week firefighter recruit drill training that continues to take place until September at the Hickam fire training facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



During the first week of training in July, firefighter recruits worked hand-in-hand performing several drills in a simulated setting that included a two-story building housefire, a makeshift ship, aircraft, doorways and garages. It was a playground of firefighting props.



From speckles of flame flying from rotary saw drilling to breaking down metal and wooden doors, firefighter drill leaders also guided recruits on how to properly wear their gear.



“Upon completion, recruits will receive professional Department of Defense (DoD) certification as firefighter I, firefighter II, hazmat awareness, hazmat operations, airport firefighter, and national certification as emergency medical technicians,” said Gregg Moriguchi, regional fire chief for Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Department.



Once FFD recruits graduate in September, they will be assigned to fire stations on military installations on Oahu.



In collaboration with the state airport firefighters, the FFD hosts and trains through a cooperative arrangement and sharing of resources.



In addition to FFD hosting drills for firefighter recruits, they also partnered with the Honolulu Fire Department during a fire drill demonstration on July 7.



“The partnership between our federal fire department and Honolulu fire department gives both departments an opportunity to create allies in problem solving, innovation, recruitment and lastly to reassure our communities of our resources that all firefighters are trained and certified,” said Neil Fujioka, deputy fire chief for Navy Region Hawaii.



Whether out on a rescue mission risking their lives, firefighters are one team, one fight as first responders.



Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said FFD and HFD had this partnership for a very long time and everybody knows it because of being on an island. It is one team, one fight, and taking care of the people in our community. Fire response is a part of that.



“We have the Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Fire Department working together on how to do some basic fire maneuvers,” said Sohaney.



“We’d like to do this more often so that we are on the same page. We are one team, one fight.

Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US