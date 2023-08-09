Fort Sill reinforces zero tolerance on drug use: A commitment to readiness and discipline

Courtesy Photo | Synthetic marijuana first appeared in Europe in 2004 as “herbal incense.” (Photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Synthetic marijuana first appeared in Europe in 2004 as “herbal incense.” (Photo Courtesy of the DEA) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 11, 2023) — In line with the U.S. Army's steadfast commitment to maintaining a strong and disciplined force, Fort Sill reinforces its policy of zero tolerance on drug use. The Army's stringent stance on this critical issue aims to ensure optimal readiness and safety within the ranks, sending a clear message that drug abuse will not be tolerated.



Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, the senior enlisted leader at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, emphasized the significance of the Army's policy on drug use, saying, "Maintaining a drug-free environment is paramount to our mission readiness and the well-being of our soldiers and their families. Drug abuse not only undermines our values but also compromises our ability to carry out our duties effectively."



The Army's policy on drug use is unequivocal, reflecting its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and discipline, said Sartain. Individuals who engage in drug abuse face severe consequences, including administrative actions and potential criminal prosecution.



Sartain further stressed, "We stand firm in our commitment to supporting a drug-free Army community. Each soldier must understand that their actions not only impact their own well-being but also affect the readiness and trust of their fellow soldiers and the entire organization."



Fort Sill offers a range of programs and resources through the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) to educate Soldiers and their families about the dangers of drug abuse and to provide support to those facing challenges related to substance use, said Jay Khalifeh, Fort Sill’s Substance Abuse Program manager.



"Our goal is to foster an environment of mutual support and understanding," said Khalifeh. "Soldiers should feel comfortable seeking help if they find themselves struggling with substance abuse issues. We are here to offer guidance and resources to those in need."



Fort Sill's commitment to maintaining a drug-free environment extends beyond policy enforcement, said Sartain. It includes robust prevention efforts and comprehensive educational programs to empower soldiers and their families to make informed choices and lead healthy, drug-free lives.



"The strength of our Army lies in the discipline and dedication of each soldier," Sartain remarked. "By adhering to the Army's zero-tolerance policy on drug use, we ensure that we are ready to face any challenge and accomplish our mission with the utmost professionalism and effectiveness."



As Fort Sill stands firmly behind the U.S. Army's policy on drug use, it continues to emphasize the importance of a drug-free Army community. By adhering to these standards, Fort Sill remains committed to upholding its values and maintaining its status as a premier military installation.



For more information about the Army's policy on drug use and available resources, soldiers and their families are encouraged to contact the Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) at (580) 442-1644.



Maintain readiness, uphold discipline - Together, let's say no to drug abuse at Fort Sill!