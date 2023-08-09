NAVFAC EXWC Rewards Military Achievers

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Aug. 02, 2023) ─ During a ceremony today, the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal five of the command’s military personnel for their superior performance, professionalism, and loyal devotion to duty.



While serving as a DoD Lock Technician from October 2022 to September 2023, Hull Maintenance Technician Second Class (Surface Warfare) Daniel R. Cavazos distributed 200 high security locking devices and retrofitted seven security containers to improve the Navy’s global security posture. In addition, Petty Officer Cavazos provided superior customer service to 98 military personnel while processing and tracking correspondence, awards, and transfers.



While serving as Leading Petty Officer and DoD Lock Technician from October 2021 to September 2023, Information Systems Technician Second Class (Surface Warfare) Clinton M. Coleman’s leadership and attention to detail resulted in the installation of 2,550 X-09 and X-10S locks at 28 sensitive compartmented information facilities, improving the Navy’s security readiness. He also mentored six junior sailors, resulting in three college enrollments.



While serving as Logistics Department Leading Petty Officer for the Mobile Utilities Support Equipment Division from September 2021 to September 2023, Logistics Specialist Second Class Jessica F. Hahn enhanced fleet readiness by leading the successful maintenance overhaul of USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), restoration of power redundancy aboard USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), and shore-to-ship power upgrades of four Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers homeported in Rota, Spain.



While serving as a DoD Lock Technician from February 2022 to August 2023, Intelligence Specialist Second Class Brett M. Humphries installed 190 X-10 high-security locking devices, upgraded 250 X-09 locking devices, and neutralized 30 previously-inaccessible GSA security containers while deployed to 11 DoD sensitive compartmented information facilities, thereby improving the Navy’s security readiness.



While serving as Command Yeoman from November 2020 to September 2023, Yeoman Second Class Jaslynn R. Villanueva processed and tracked 300 pieces of correspondence, 20 awards, 30 fitness reports, 28 gains, 17 transfers, 11 separations, and 8 retirement packages. She also validated 30 enlistment advancement worksheets and submitted 75 transactions to the personnel support detachment, ensuring timely submissions of newly-acquired and transferring personnel.



About the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)

NAVFAC EXWC is a U.S. Navy command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, military personnel, and contractors who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, in-service engineering, and lifecycle management for shore, oceans, and expeditionary domains.

