Col. Bryan Dutcher Assumes Command of Delta 13

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher, Delta 13 commander, right, assumes command of Delta 13 during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Aug. 4, 2023. Delta 13 is the U.S. Space Force's Delta responsible for space education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Ross)

Space Delta 13 welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on Aug. 4, 2023.



U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan Dutcher succeeded U.S. Space Force Col. Niki Lindhorst during the ceremony, officiated by Space Training and Readiness Command commander, U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba.



“Victory starts in the mind,” said Sejba. “The side that can make sense of the highly complex space domain, that can reason through complicated theories of spacepower, that can think a step ahead of the other side … that’s the side who will be victorious. The education Guardians receive at Delta 13 gives them that intellectual overmatch."



Delta 13 made significant contributions to the training and education of Guardians since its activation two years ago, Sejba added.



Under Lindhorst’s charge, the Delta assisted hundreds of new Guardians from various commissioning sources, graduated hundreds of non-commissioned officers from all-Guardian classes at the NCO and Senior NCO Academy and oversaw education programs for students pursuing advanced academic degrees.



But perhaps the crowning achievement for Delta 13 was the establishment of an independent U.S. Space Force officer Professional Military Education program with Johns Hopkins University.



“The visionary force behind all of these accomplishments, was of course, Colonel Niki Lindhorst,” Sejba said. “Your commitment and focus got the job done.”



In his closing remarks, Sejba reinforced his trust in Dutcher’s ability to guide the continuous growth and advancement of Delta 13.



“He [Dutcher] is someone who thinks deeply about Guardian readiness and who can translate that vision into actionable strategy,” Sejba said. “I know his ideas will take Space Force education to the next level.”



A prior-enlisted signals intelligence analyst, Dutcher received his commission through Officer Training School in 2000. His space and missile career began as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Combat Crew member, with a follow-on tour as the first Global Positioning System (GPS) Space Weapons Officer at Schriever AFB, Colorado. He has operational missile and space experience in a variety of positions including Minuteman III, ICBM, GPS, and the Air Force Satellite Control Network.



Before his current assignment, Dutcher served as the Chief of Staff for Headquarters, STARCOM in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



In his first address as Delta commander, Dutcher referenced Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s recent remarks at the STARCOM change of command ceremony in which Saltzman spoke about STARCOM’s role to prepare Guardians to “out-compete our rivals, deter aggressors, and defeat our adversaries.”



“Delta 13’s continuum of education positions our Guardians to achieve these results,” Dutcher said. “We teach our nation’s Guardians to be stewards and sentinels of the space domain. We ready the force with our professional military education. Every class we teach enhances the Guardian spirit, builds the Space Force culture and instills our core values of character, connection, commitment, and courage.”