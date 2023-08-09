200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad

Photo By Airman 1st Class Grace Riegel | Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Grace Riegel | Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, complete various constrution projects while performing annual training, July 30, 2023, at Moron AB, Spain. As part of their annual training, members are gaining valuable experience abroad while benefiting the installation constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, updating a facility and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Riegel) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, completed various construction projects while performing annual training at Morón AB, Spain as part of the Deployment for Training (DFT) program. Projects selected as DFTs sites are mutually beneficial for unit training requirements and improving the quality of life at various locations around the world.



The 200th RHS iconic red hat stands out against the desert backdrop in Spain. It’s hard to miss when you walk up to a construction site. The color was chosen in 1972 for all RED HORSE units because of its correlation with the name. What makes them different other than a hat?



The RED HORSE (RHS) name is a very long acronym that in itself, describes who they are and what they do. The nature of the RHS is to deploy quickly and efficiently, anywhere at any time and construct what is needed to accomplish a DoD mission. Training to be able to bed down anywhere in the world quickly if need be, and then lay the groundwork to build that operation upon is vital to the RHS mission. The DFT program allows RED HORSE to practice their capability of accomplishing large scale builds in a short amount of time.



This year 200th RHS members were tasked to a remote base in Spain that serves 550+ US military members, dependents, civilian contractors and local nationals. They stayed true to their motto “Can Do, Will Do, and Have Done” by constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, renovating office space and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range.



First Lt. Brandon Shaver, Project Engineer, expressed his gratitude for all the hard work that went into this at all levels to make it a success.



“Our goal as the 200th RHS is to accomplish all projects in a safe and timely manner.” Shaver said, “We were blessed to have great projects on this mission. Not only did we complete all intended projects, we were also able to assist in other projects around the base.”



The 200th RHS DFT team consists of engineers, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, electricians and other subject matter experts that divide and conquer construction projects. Many are traditional Air Guard members, who report one weekend a month and two weeks a year to conduct their annual training requirements. This year, they were given the opportunity to travel to Morón Air Base, Spain, to conduct their annual training.



Master Sgt. Kevin Thierry, project manager, explained the amount of preparation required to plan for an overseas DFT project and also how the ability to adapt and get the job done under any unforeseeable circumstances is something the RHS does well.



“When we show up overseas we have what we have and we have to make it work, at the end of the day we still have to get the intended project done.” said Thierry, “The main difficulties that we have faced here have been equipment and material shortages. I am very proud of the product we have been able to push out with the out of the box thinking that the airmen and NCOs have provided. To me it shows how we adapt and overcome.”



For some first term airmen, this was their first experience traveling with their squadron and applying the skills they learned in their technical training schools. Out-processing from your home unit, traveling abroad, completing the mission and returning to your duty station is all an incredibly valuable experience.



Two siblings from Shelby, Ohio, were able to share that experience together. Airman First Class Jacob Vogt, Airfields Troop, and his younger sister Airman Abby Vogt, Services Troop, both joined the 200th RHS and were both able to experience their first trips outside of the United States together.



“I’m not in Spain working my normal job .” Abby said, “I got to experience a multitude of careers as a general laborer that RED HORSE offers and help on multiple projects.”



The siblings even shared some cramped space on the long voyage in a C-130H Hercules during the ride over, with a little arguing over their respective leg room in the cargo netting seating, it was apparent they had traveled together before, but nothing like this.



“RED HORSE is like a family, we come on these trips and all work together as a family,” Jacob said, “It's not only cool to have my sister in the same unit and a part of my RED HORSE family, but also that we got to travel to Spain together.”



As the dust settled and the projects wrapped up, those stationed at Morón for the longer term began to approach and thank the RHS members for improving the quality of life for them and their families stationed there. One little girl was especially excited to have her upcoming birthday party in the new pavilion.



“These projects help the overall quality of life on base. We are very thankful for your work and absolutely love everything you have done for us here.” Valerie Cuevas, contracting specialist and AB Morón resident said.