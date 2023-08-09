JBER hosts combined civic leader induction ceremony

The JBER civic leader programs welcomed new inductees with a ceremony at Otter Lake Lodge at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 9, 2023.



The Civic Leader Program connects base leadership with the local community leaders to come together and solve shared challenges, increase public awareness of the missions, policies, and programs of the U.S. Air Force, and provide an understanding of the Department of Defense.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force, also leads the 11th Air Force Civic Advocacy Board. The CAB consists of civilian leaders from around the state of Alaska who act as ambassadors on matters affecting the relationship between military and civilian populations and organizations across Alaska.



He was joined by U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 673d Air Base Wing and JBER commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Jamieson, 3rd Wing commander, as they welcomed 19 civilians into the programs. Five members were inducted into the CAB, and 14 into the CLP.



“The civilian leaders are such an important part of what we do and an important part of our mission,” said Nahom to the audience. “For us leaders, you’re our insight into the local communities.”



Greg Razo, a retiree of Cook Inlet Region Incorporated, who is active with the Alaska Federation of Natives, is one of the newest members of the 11th Air Force CAB. Razo has been working with the Alaska Native public policy for years and said that he is excited about working with the CAB.



“I think that there are a whole bunch of civilians who have very little understanding of what happens here on JBER,” said Razo. “There’s just a world of opportunity for improved communications, improved understanding, and the chance to do more fun things as a community because we are just one big community with a huge military part of it.”

