Coast Guard to conduct Lahaina Fire Response press briefing at Coast Guard Base Honolulu

WHO: Captain Aja L. Kirksey, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu



WHAT: Coast Guard is conducting a press briefing in regard to the Coast Guard response following the Lahaina fires.



WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:00 p.m.



WHERE: Coast Guard Base Honolulu, 400 Sand Island Parkway, Honolulu, HI



HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a press briefing Friday in regard to the Coast Guard response following the Lahaina fires.



Captain Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, will be available to answer questions from the media about Coast Guard response, operations, and future initiatives.

