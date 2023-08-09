Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard to conduct Lahaina Fire Response press briefing at Coast Guard Base Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Editor's Note: Media interested in attending are requested to RSVP at uscgd14mauifires@gmail.com by 10:00 a.m., August 11, 2023. Media should arrive no later than 12:25 p.m.

    WHO: Captain Aja L. Kirksey, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu

    WHAT: Coast Guard is conducting a press briefing in regard to the Coast Guard response following the Lahaina fires.

    WHEN: Friday, Aug. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

    WHERE: Coast Guard Base Honolulu, 400 Sand Island Parkway, Honolulu, HI

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a press briefing Friday in regard to the Coast Guard response following the Lahaina fires.

    Captain Aja L. Kirksey, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu, will be available to answer questions from the media about Coast Guard response, operations, and future initiatives.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:12
    Story ID: 451223
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
