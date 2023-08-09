Preparing the Chinook for the Army of 2030

Courtesy Photo | DVEPS demonstration participants onboard a modified HH-60M wait for takeoff during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DVEPS demonstration participants onboard a modified HH-60M wait for takeoff during the demonstrations at Redstone Army Airfield. see less | View Image Page

Redstone Arsenal, Ala. – The Aviation Architecture and Environment Exploitation Product Office and the Cargo Helicopter Project Office conducted product familiarization and flight demonstrations of the Degraded Visual Environment Pilotage System (DVEPS) onboard an HH-60Mat Redstone Army Airfield July 24-26, 2023.



DVEPS is a situational awareness system that provides aircrews with a forward-looking visual representation of the physical environment using a multi-sensor, fused image of terrain and obstacles for hazard avoidance during takeoff and landing in brownout conditions. It is currently fielded on a limited number of HH-60M aircraft as part of an Army directed requirement.



The demonstrations showcased the system’s capabilities and addressed functionality, use cases, and future partnering opportunities. The event was part of early-stage materiel development efforts to install the system on the CH-47F. Adding DVEPS to the Chinook will provide the Army of 2030 with an enhanced heavy lift capability able to safely conduct brownout landings in a degraded visual environment.



Multiple organizations and agencies participated in the event. PEO Aviation participants included members from PM AMSA, PM Cargo, PM Utility, and PM FARA. Army Futures Command organizations included the Aviation Enablers- Requirements Development Directorate, the Future Vertical Lift- Cross Functional Team, and the Capability Development and Integration Directorate along with Aviation Missile Command’s System Readiness Directorate. Other participants included Army National Guard leaders from seven states, the U S Air Force Rotary Wing branch, and Technology Applications Product Office. The system vendors were also onsite to address questions about the DVEPS suite.