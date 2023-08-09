Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol visits 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind - Chaos stills into order as a teenage voice barks commands at a group of youngsters early on a sunny Friday morning. However, these students were no ordinary batch of adolescents. An encampment of bright and disciplined Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets had arrived on the installation in a crisp clockwork of conversion vans.



The Indiana Wing Civil Air Patrol encampment is a week-long event where cadets learn about aviation, space, and leadership. Attendees also practice drill movements and marching in formation. It is impressive to note that the adults, known as senior members, often stand back or advise quietly while the senior cadets take the lead. The chain of command is clear and respected. Orders are given and followed promptly, and group cohesion is highly valued by all members.



After a quick headcount, the group fell in and marched off. A senior cadet counted cadence down the road until the assembly reached the hangar where an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft waited for them. The cadets filed in rapidly, their pace slowed only slightly by the awe of seeing up close an aircraft that most had only seen in pictures. 122nd Fighter Wing Airmen trained in aircraft armament systems regaled the cadets with facts about the jet, and passed around real pieces of the gun barrel along with inert rounds of ammunition.



After a group photo and some motivating speeches by Indiana Air National Guard leaders, the cadets marched back to where they started. It was a productive and inspiring day not only for the CAP cadets, but also for the career Airmen who enjoyed the opportunity to invest in our next generation of leaders.

