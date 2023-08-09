Fallen Warrior: Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts

Courtesy Photo | Courtesy graphic created to honor U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, 219th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Courtesy graphic created to honor U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, 219th Engineering Installation Squadron senior personnel NCO, for our Fallen Warrior series on Aug. 1, 2023. The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. (Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, 219th Engineering Installation Squadron senior personnel noncommissioned officer.



Roberts was born on Jan. 29, 1992, in Tulsa, Oklahoma but grew up in the Owasso community where he graduated high school in 2010. In 2014, he joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard and was assigned to 219th EIS at the 138th Fighter Wing.



In late 2019, Roberts, the 219th EIS and 138th FW deployed to Iraq for Operation Inherent Resolve.



On March 14, 2020, Roberts lost his life when enemy fire engaged with his unit at Camp Taji. With rockets flying, Roberts and his friend took cover. They discussed running to a bunker but not without considering if they could make it to safety. Roberts told his fellow Airmen to go and get her body armor. As his friend left, a rocket landed, taking his life. In losing his own, Roberts saved another.



He was the first Oklahoma National Guardsman to be killed in action and the twentieth member who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001.



A memorial was held at Claremore, Oklahoma where family, friends and peers gathered to mourn him on May 16, 2020. Roberts is survived by his wife, Kristie Kay Roberts of Claremore, Oklahoma, and his daughter Paityn Roberts.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.