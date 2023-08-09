STARCOM Amps Up Space Force Participation in Talisman Sabre 23

Courtesy Photo | Members from Space Delta 11 operate a AN/TSC-179 Ground Multi-Band Terminal (GMT)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members from Space Delta 11 operate a AN/TSC-179 Ground Multi-Band Terminal (GMT) connected to the NSTTC-E’s Deployable Signal Monitoring Unit during Talisman Sabre at Oahu, Hawaii. The AN/TSC-179 GMT is a tactical satellite terminal providing satellite communication capabilities for joint force and joint-service Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) networks. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Space Training and Readiness Command is a vital component in the U.S. Space Force's evolution from a service-providing command to a warfighting service.



For two weeks, the Guardians from STARCOM's Range and Aggressor Delta 11 and their 310th Operations Group U.S. Air Force Reserve associates put joint warfighters through their paces at Talisman Sabre 23-1.



Talisman Sabre is a biennial large-scale military exercise between Australia and the United States that started in 2005. This was the 10th and largest iteration of the exercise with more than 30,000 personnel from 13 countries participating. The exercise is designed to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening partnerships and interoperability among key allies.



This is not the first year that counterspace capabilities attended, but more realistic and prolific space effects this year are a testament to the value of the newest service, said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Gerrit Dalman, 25th Space Range Squadron commander.



“The value of a command [STARCOM] dedicated to improving the readiness of space warfighters was especially apparent to service, combatant command, and Department of Defense leaders who observed the exercise,” Dalman said.



His sentiment was echoed by a senior U.S. Space Force leader who, after observing a demonstration, stated, “This is the best space demonstration I've witnessed in my entire career.”



The real game changer, according to Dalman, was the practical space electronic attack and protection enabled by the range's active participation.



“The National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC) ensured that space operations in the exercise were conducted responsibly while providing a realistic environment for space warfighters to train in,” he said.



U.S. Space Force weapons systems operated by the U.S. Air National Guard's 216th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS) conducted jamming missions against target signals representing the opposing force's critical communications paths.



Additionally, joint exercise participants were challenged to use their best electronic protection procedures while the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron conducted threat representative attacks on friendly systems.



Meanwhile, the electronic support crews of the 72d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron assessed electromagnetic spectrum activity and provided real-time intelligence to all.



After 11 days of space operations, the combined operations, intelligence, range, and aggressor teams spanning two continents executed numerous space engagements. In addition to contested space training, aggressors also provided expert instruction on adversary tactics and recommended countermeasures to a large number of joint and allied service members.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Theron Berry, 216th EWS, acknowledged the vital role of Delta 11 in the space component's success, stating that “It would not have been possible to demonstrate the Counter Communications System and crew capabilities without realistic environments provided by the NSTTC Electromagnetic Range.”