Fort Liberty DPW embraces redefining Employee Team Morale

Courtesy Photo | Fort Liberty Directorate of Public Works employees attend the Employee Assistance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Liberty Directorate of Public Works employees attend the Employee Assistance Program’s engaging and informative seminar designed to educate on employee morale boosting strategies, July 27. The seminar is just one of the first steps taken in DPW’s new initiative to evolve and strengthen its positive employee climate. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy Fort Liberty DPW) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The Directorate of Public Works, under the guidance of the garrison, has officially taken steps to evolve and strengthen its positive employee climate through the establishment of a series of employee engagement teams.



One of the teams formed was the morale team and is headed by Virginia Carswell, DPW Environmental National Environmental Policy Act Coordinator. The team’s goal is to assess and provide recommendations on cultivating morale and job satisfaction within the directorate to effect positive cultural change across its workforce.



“After several group discussions we realized there are several employees who didn’t know the full scope of the resources available to them,” explained Carswell. “We receive yearly training on some of these items, but the discussions often don’t go into detail due to time constraints.”



As a result, the team partnered with the Employee Assistance Program to deliver an engaging and informative seminar designed to educate on employee morale boosting strategies in the organization. The Employee Assistance Program professionals included Molly Williams and Lisa Loftonberry.



EAP is a non-clinical and confidential service for installation civilian employees. The program includes specializations in counseling services and workshops to deepen morale in individuals and groups.



“It is hard to think about serving on Fort Liberty, without thinking about the DPW team,” explained Lisa Loftonberry, EAP Employee Assistance Professional. “DPW is the team behind the scenes keeping the air going on a hot humid day, the roads fixed, Soldiers housed in barracks or in homes, and more. We wanted to ensure we took the moment to celebrate the DPW team members’ contributions to the mission and discuss strategies to maintain positive morale in the organization.”



The workshop highlighted DPW achievements, offered strategies to build morale, and brainstormed ways to expand on the morale building efforts of DPW. Topics centered around work dynamics of care, respect, empowerment, clear duties, and celebrations of wins.



“We recognize that for a team to produce at a high quality, it is critical we are always improving and measuring morale in our organization,” stated Gary Auman, DPW morale team co-leader. “I find in many cases any negative organization experiences have to do with poor morale situations. I feel it’s an honor to be on this team to assist in grooming constructive morale boasting efforts across our team. We want our colleagues to enjoy their job and culture at DPW.”





For more information about the Fort Liberty Directorate of Public Works services call 910-908-0691.



For more information about the Employee Assistance Program services call 910-396-5784.



Story by Jessica Tayor, Fort Liberty Directorate of Public Works Housing Manager