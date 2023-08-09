OPSEC is another process to remember during Antiterrorism Awareness Month

Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees, military members, and others is critical to mission success. During August and Antiterrorism Awareness Month, DOD personnel are reminded to remember OPSEC. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration) see less | View Image Page

Operations Security, or OPSEC, is a process that service members, family members, and government civilian employees use to protect critical information.



Service members use OPSEC to deny information to adversaries that would endanger the mission. Family members can use OPSEC at home and at work to prevent personal information from getting to people who want to steal from them or harm them.



Do you know…

— What your unit or organization’s critical information is that needs to be safeguarded?



— What critical information you are responsible for?



— How the threat is trying of obtain your critical information?



— What steps your taking to protect your critical information?



— Who your OPSEC officer is?



Also remember important and critical family information that needs to be protected.



This includes:



— Personal and medical information.



— Home address and phone numbers.



— Financial information (account numbers).



— Social Security numbers.



— Family member information (names/dates of birth).



— Family routines and vacations.



— Driver license numbers.



— Medical records.



— Passwords.



Also consider following these steps to help keep your family safe:



— Establish security protocols on your blog or webpage, such as encryption and password protection.



— Think of public Internet outlets as the front page of a local newspaper. You may be publishing useful information to criminals and terrorists.



— Check every privacy setting in your social media platforms/set your visibility to “friends only.”



— Ask yourself, “What could the wrong person do with this information?”



— Limit any detail about upcoming deployments, temporary duty assignments or work performed.



— Avoid providing identifying information that would allow someone to target you or your family, such as your address, the school your child attends or pictures of your child. These could provide clues that would enable predators to locate you and your family.



— Before posting a photo or video, make sure it does not give away sensitive information.



— Use an email address that does not contain personal information.

— Ensure younger members of the family understand what they can and cannot post online.



For more information about OPSEC, Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Antiterrorism Awareness training, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call your Installation Antiterrorism Office.



(Article prepared by Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)