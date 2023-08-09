Courtesy Photo | SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Over...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds Diverse DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Over 460 New Scholarships see less | View Image Page

Alexandria, Va. – The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program welcomed their 2023 scholar cohort on August 1, 2023, accepting over 460 new scholars from across the nation.



Awardees are currently pursuing their bachelor’s degree (51%), master’s degree (14%) or a doctoral degree (24%) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Awardees represent a diverse cohort from nearly 200 colleges and universities with 20% of awardees attending a historically Black college or university, minority institution or minority serving institution. Further, over 30% of awardees identify with a minority ethnicity or race. Female scientists and engineers account for 33% of the cohort. SMART scholars gain valuable technical skills and hands-on experience interning at one of over 100 DoD facilities which align to scholar preferences and Department technical needs.



“It’s an honor to welcome the 2023 cohort to the SMART Program and the DoD. I’m excited to see the future impact from this scholar cohort as the Program strives to increase the diversity of scientists and engineers to promote innovation,” said Corinne Beach, SMART Program Manager.



The DoD must continue to recruit, train, and retain a highly skilled and diverse workforce to solve future STEM challenges and remain at the forefront of America’s technical advantage. SMART provides a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students by offering awardees full tuition, annual stipends, internships, and guaranteed civilian employment with the Department after graduation. Scholars are mentored in critical technology areas and select sponsorship from facilities across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger DoD.



Since inception, SMART has awarded over 4,700 scholarships with 91% of scholars successfully completing the program.



Starting with the upcoming application period and the 2024 cohort, SMART expanded program eligibility by introducing the Ronald V. Dellums Memorial SMART Scholarship (Dellums SMART Scholarship). The Dellums SMART Scholarship expands the SMART opportunity to rising college freshmen by allowing high school seniors to apply and aims to increase participation of underrepresented students in the DoD STEM workforce.



Annually, the SMART Program accepts applications from August 1 to December 1. Interested scholars should be pursuing a degree in STEM and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. To apply or learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, visit www.smartscholarship.org.



SMART is the largest education and workforce initiative under DoD STEM and the National Defense Education Program (NDEP). DoD STEM is the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort and oversees NDEP. NDEP’s mission addresses technical workforce development and recruitment.



To learn more about the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort, visit www.dodstem.us.