A Fire at a New Mexico recycling plant prompted the Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department to assist the Albuquerque Fire Rescue team and the Bernalillo County Fire Department in Albuquerque, N.M., on August 6, 2023. Damian Furtman (left) and Kelly Wild (right) from the Kirtland AFB Fire Department are seen engaging in the firefighting efforts to extinguish the flames. Due to the joint operations effort, the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 10:04 Story ID: 451182 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kirtland AFB Fire Department assist Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Department, by Sheridan Fidelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.