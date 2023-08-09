Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army People Synchronization Conference aims to strengthen the force for years to come

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Story by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Army leaders, Soldiers and civilians from across the force attended the Army People Synchronization Conference at Fort Knox Aug. 7-10.

    Briefings and discussions focused on manning the force today and into the future, as well as human resources processes and talent management. On the first day of the conference, Assistant Secretary of the Army Dr. Agnes Schaefer said the conversations that happen at APSC will have long-lasting effects:

    "This is the place we can shape the future of the force."

    APSC provides the opportunity for sharing observations, concerns and ideas, and building a comprehensive plan of action that can be integrated across the Army to overcome challenges.

