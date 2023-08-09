2023 Army People Synchronization Conference aims to strengthen the force for years to come

Army leaders, Soldiers and civilians from across the force attended the Army People Synchronization Conference at Fort Knox Aug. 7-10.



Briefings and discussions focused on manning the force today and into the future, as well as human resources processes and talent management. On the first day of the conference, Assistant Secretary of the Army Dr. Agnes Schaefer said the conversations that happen at APSC will have long-lasting effects:



"This is the place we can shape the future of the force."



APSC provides the opportunity for sharing observations, concerns and ideas, and building a comprehensive plan of action that can be integrated across the Army to overcome challenges.

