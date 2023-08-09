Swift response

Courtesy Photo | Water sits outside of the Cressman Dining Facility after being distributed across...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Water sits outside of the Cressman Dining Facility after being distributed across Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 19th, 2023. Immediately after the boil-water advisory was announced, multiple 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel responded by disturbing pallets of water across Goodfellow to maintain mission readiness. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- In times of turmoil, the resilience of a community is often tested. This was the case on July 19 when a boil water notice was issued initially due to low water pressure in the area surrounding Goodfellow Air Force Base.



In the face of this challenge, the Goodfellow community swiftly responded, showcasing their commitment to the well-being of their students, permanent party military and civilian members.



When the 17th Contracting Squadron was informed of the notice, swift action and communication was their number one priority. Within hours of receiving the notification from the city, the squadron took a proactive approach to ensure the safety and well-being of Goodfellow’s population.



Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the 17th CONS procured more than 70,000 bottles of water to distribute across the base.



Members of the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron immediately distributed the water outside of their normal hours of operation, exemplifying their dedication to the Air Force core value of “Service Before Self.”



“With a boil water notice, yes, members who live on base can boil their own water,” said Robyn Moore, 17th CONS flight chief. “But the students don't have the means to boil their own water in the dorms and barracks.”



The staff and students assigned to the 312th Training Squadron benefited greatly from this initiative during the boil water notice. West Texas is known for its heat and the 312th TRS students must complete rigorous fire training exercises that dominate their schedules. Due to this sustained heat, students are required to drink a minimum of two gallons of water per day to fight dehydration.



For these individuals, the swift action taken by the 17th CONS not only quenched their thirst but also supported the students' physical and mental well-being, emphasizing Goodfellow’s commitment to its members. Simultaneously, the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron tested water quality throughout the base.



“Boil water notices are put out for many different reasons,” said Jarrett Louder, 17th CES environmental programs manager. “We want to be 100% confident that the quality of the water meets standards. Nine times out of ten it is out of an abundance of caution. Goodfellow didn’t have any bacteria in the water, we never lost full pressure, everything here was done out of precaution.”



The 17th CES team ensured that all facilities across the base maintained consistent water pressure and that the water quality never dipped below the safety standards.



Consuming unsafe water can result in a range of adverse effects on the body. Goodfellow's quick response ensured the health of the base's inhabitants, enabling Goodfellow to maintain its mission of training, transforming and empowering our joint and coalition partners as fire and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance professionals.