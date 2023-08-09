NAVFAC EURAFCENT Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Andrew Taylor | Capt. Rafael A. Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Taylor | Capt. Rafael A. Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) relieves Capt. Joseph Harder III during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy August 11, 2023.The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Taylor) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, August 11.

Capt. Rafael A. Miranda relieved Capt. Joseph D. Harder III, commanding officer NAVFAC EURAFCENT. The ceremony was officiated by Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic.

Harder served as commanding officer from May 12, 2021. During his leadership, NAVFAC EURAFCENT executed a $1 billion volume of work annually, supporting routine and contingency operations as the world recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What an honor it has been to command NAVFAC EURAFCENT. Thank you all for sharing that journey with me,” Harder said. “Team NAVFAC EURAFCENT has the technical expertise and commitment to the mission required to deliver success. I am excited to see the direction you [Capt. Miranda] lead this fantastic command.”

Harder was awarded the Legion of Merit by Aguayo. During her remarks, Aguayo praised Harder for his phenomenal command tour and for being the right leader at the right time.

“Captain Harder is a phenomenal leader – an energetic and inspirational officer; a role model in every sense, completely focused on his people and the success of the team,” Aguayo said. “He distinguished himself with exceptionally meritorious service and inspiring leadership. He made a lasting impact on this command first as the operations officer and then fleeting up as the commanding officer.”

Miranda, previously served as Commanding Officer Amphibious Construction Battalion I, and said he is looking forward to assuming command of one of the finest organizations with the NAVFAC enterprise.

“To the men and women of NAVFAC EURAFCENT, I pledge to you, all of you, that I will pour my heart and soul into this command,” Miranda said. “I will dedicate my energy, my passion, loyalty and advocacy in your professional and personal development as we, together, strive for best performance ever as a technical savvy lethal organization as we, ‘sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family.’”



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



