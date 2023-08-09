USS Annapolis Returns to Home Port

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 5, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam after a six-month deployment, Aug. 5.



“My crew did a great job on deployment, and I’m very proud of our ship’s contribution over the past five months” said Cmdr. James Tuthill, Annapolis’ commanding officer. “We had the opportunity to do the things we trained to do, and we grew a lot as a team. We’re very happy to be home now, ready to enjoy time with family and friends.”



During the deployment, Annapolis conducted missions vital to national security, enhancing operational capabilities in support of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, Annapolis hosted Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Submarine Group Seven, and distinguished visitors from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.



“We are exceptionally proud,” said Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Annapolis’ deployment demonstrates the Pacific Submarine Force’s knowledge, stealth, agility, firepower and endurance as well as reaffirms our confident strength and firm resolve to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”



Commissioned April 11, 1992, Annapolis is the fourth United States Navy ship to bear the name. Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with nearly 40 still in commission. Annapolis arrived in Guam in March 2022, where they conducted operations vital to national security in the Western Pacific.



Annapolis is one of several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more information on Annapolis, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/annapolis/

