Command of Wisconsin’s Red Arrow Brigade Passes from Alston to Elder

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. – The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony, Aug. 6, 2023, at its headquarters company at Camp Douglas, with Col. Matthew Elder taking charge as commander of the historic brigade.



As outgoing commander, Col. Jeffrey Alston reflected on everything the Red Arrow Soldiers have accomplished during his time in command, including countless domestic operations, civil unrest, and election support, alongside preparing for warfighter and eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) training exercises.



Alston explained that “service is not an easy thing, but you continue to exemplify what is best about the citizen-Soldier and make Wisconsin proud.” He continued on, stating “we keep doing it because this country and our way of life is worth protecting for our children and all future generations. Freedom is not free.”



Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, spoke of the legacy of the brigade and thanked Alston for carrying on the traditions while preparing the brigade for the future.



Knapp challenged Elder to continue this preparation for both domestic and large-scale combat operations stating, “it is our responsibility to carry on the legacy of the Red Arrow by preparing our Soldiers for what is to come, because our world is no safer now than it was then.”



As Elder greeted his new Soldiers, he explained that he is absolutely honored and humbled to be taking command of the Red Arrow Brigade, not because of the cool equipment, weapons systems, training events, or deployments, but because of the people.



Elder elaborated on his vision for the brigade, stating “the 32nd Brigade is a professional organization that honors the legacy of its past while constantly striving to adapt and improve into the future.” He went on, saying “we do this by taking care of our people, training and developing Soldiers to fight and win, and doing things the right way in order to foster a culture of trust and excellence in an organization that people love and are proud to be a part of.”



Alston left the Soldiers of the Red Arrow with one ask, “continue your service, continue training, tell your story, and know that whatever your specialty or formation is, what you do is so incredibly important and appreciated.”

