Navy, Police Bring Community Closer

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Master-at-arms, Federal Police Officers, and Sailors joined local police, first responders and community support organizations to celebrate the National Night Out (NNO), Aug. 1, 2023, in Port Hueneme.



"NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and first responder community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” said Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. "Even though there is a physical fence line around our installations, we are strong partners with the communities that surround us, and events like this showcase these great relationships with those communities and first responders."



The annual event, hosted by the NBVC Force Protection in partnership with police departments from Ventura County Sheriffs, California Highway Patrol, and neighboring Port Hueneme, is part of a nationwide effort to bring communities together for one night each year with a focus on safety and community spirit.



"NNO provides an opportunity for us to come together without the gate, without a barrier and support each other,” said Lt. Casanova Love, security officer (SECO), NBVC. "Tonight is “open window theory,” which means our officers get outside of their vehicles and create positive engagements with kids and members from the community."



NNO enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.



"Our job is about mission and relationships," said SECCO. "It is important for the community to get to know us and the programs we have available to help them. This builds relationships and ultimately helps to maintain mission readiness."



The event included emergency vehicle equipment displays, live music, kid’s activities, and a military working dog demonstration featuring actor Justin Melnick from the hit CBS PARAMOUNT+ TV Series, SEAL.



"The best way to thank our service members and law enforcement is to know them and understand their community,” said Melnick. “That speaks to the spirit of NNO; a community-building opportunity that allows us to make those connections. I was grateful to be a part of this."



NBVC is a strategically located Navy installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.

