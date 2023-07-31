Meet Dennis Donald: The face behind ASC’s antiterrorism mission

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Antiterrorism awareness is a key part of the job for U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Antiterrorism awareness is a key part of the job for U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Dennis Donald. Donald manages the Command Physical Security and Antiterrorism programs and says the biggest key to keeping ASC safe is not becoming complacent. see less | View Image Page

By Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- For the last 15 years, Dennis Donald has been safeguarding U.S. Army Sustainment Command against security and terroristic threats. He manages the Command Physical Security and Antiterrorism programs, a crucial role that gains prominence during August's Antiterrorism Awareness Month.



"Helping protect people that support the warfighter in a very dispersed organization with the opportunity to travel all over the world meeting new people is my favorite part of being a security specialist at ASC," Donald says. "The teamwork in the security field and first responders from federal, state, local communities and installations is great. I have met many great professionals that have a plethora of knowledge that they're willing to share and assist when called upon."



Before joining ASC, Donald served active duty in the military for just over two decades.



"I've always had passion for the military and law enforcement growing up, so I combined both immediately after graduating high school by joining the Army as a military police Soldier, having various amounts of law enforcement and Soldier roles during my 21 years of service."



Donald's journey with ASC commenced as a senior noncommissioned Military Police Soldier assigned to the ASC Provost Marshal Office, serving as the first ASC Provost Sergeant . After retiring from active duty in August 2008, he continued his employment with ASC as a criminal intelligence and investigations officer, eventually stepping into his current role. Now, he manages plans, policies, regulatory requirements, and oversight of Army Protection programs, ensuring the safety of ASC personnel, property and information.



Nonetheless, Donald acknowledges that ensuring ASC's safety requires collective effort.



"It takes others to be successful in security," he explains. "This is not an individual effort. Protection of yourself and family, your organization, missions, community and the Department of Defense is everyone's duty and responsibility."



He encourages everyone in the workforce to conduct self-assessments of their information and security protection efforts, including taking mandatory training seriously and putting it into practice. He emphasizes the importance of not becoming complacent -- understanding risks and reporting any suspicious activity is vital.



"ASC supports the warfighter, but we need to protect the force and make our home communities safe in order to accomplish our mission," he says. "ASC is very large and dispersed with personnel and equipment spread all over the world. Without those personnel and equipment, you cannot accomplish the mission. Antiterrorism is a critical warfighting capability supporting Army readiness. If everyone is an active observer and reports suspicious activity or behavior, they extend the eyes and ears of law enforcement and security worldwide."



Donald says he finds gratification in problem-solving, especially when it impacts ASC and Army security.



"When I go out on security inspections or everyday duties and find a deficiency that could have a serious or any impact on the people, property, information or mission and then correcting it, it's rewarding," he explains. "Then again, I also enjoy finding something that is working great and passing it along to others to help them."



Donald says he wants people to know why security is such a big deal.



"Security is more important than convenience. With an up-tempo mission, security may fall, lack or not be thought about," he says, adding that it's important to "overcome it by explaining the vulnerabilities and risk associated with the task or outcome and then educating and training others."



Addressing a common misconception, Donald clarifies that he isn't a law enforcement officer.



"My protection programs fall under the G-3 PMO, and G-2 (Intelligence) as the Information and Personnel Security programs of the command," he clarifies. "Also, we are ASC security specialists while installations have their security personnel. But, bottom line is that we all work together via communications, fusion cells and working groups to accomplish the same goal and missions of protection, and I will always point someone in the right direction."



Looking ahead, Donald plans to continue his efforts on security until his retirement.



Afterward, he aims to devote more time to his family and hobbies. Married with two adult children, Donald says he finds joy in travel, sports, and his deep passion for animals, especially dogs. While he says he enjoys volunteering with a local pet rescue and wildlife rehabilitation organization, he also makes sure to spend plenty of his time with his two rescue dogs and four grandpups.