Change in Responsibility for Command Chief of the 165th Airlift Wing at Savannah Air National Guard Base

SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA – The 165th Airlift Wing at Savannah Air National Guard Base announces a Change in Responsibility Ceremony for the Command Chief position on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8:30 am. This significant event will take place at the base and marks the transition of authority from Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez to Chief Master Sgt. Eric Rideaux.



The Command Chief position is the highest-ranking enlisted role within the 165th Airlift Wing, representing the pinnacle of leadership for all enlisted airmen. This ceremony signifies the formal transfer of responsibilities, reflecting the continuity of leadership and commitment to excellence within the wing.



Members of the media are invited to cover this ceremony and are requested to arrive at the front gate of Savannah Air National Guard Base by 7:30 am. To confirm attendance, please RSVP to Master Sgt. Caila Arahood, 165th Airlift Wing's Public Affairs Superintendent, via email at caila.arahood@us.af.mil.



Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 am

Location: Savannah Air National Guard Base



The transition from Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez to Chief Master Sgt. Eric Rideaux underscores the unwavering commitment to the mission and the continued success of the 165th Airlift Wing. This ceremony will be an opportunity to honor their service and dedication.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:



Master Sgt. Caila Arahood

Public Affairs Superintendent

caila.arahood@us.af.mil



We look forward to your presence at this significant event celebrating the change in responsibility for the Command Chief of the 165th Airlift Wing.

