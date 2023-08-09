ORISE Intern presents Research at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 9, 2023) – Pennsylvania State...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 9, 2023) – Pennsylvania State University sophomore William Hervey, of San Antonio, an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) intern assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Biomedical Systems Engineering and Evaluation Department, briefed his research titled “Development of a Trauma Manikin for Test and Evaluation in Extreme Cold Environments” to researchers and NAMRU San Antonio leadership at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination. Attending the presentation were Hervey’s parents, siblings, and great uncle. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photos by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 9, 2023) – Pennsylvania State University sophomore William Hervey, of San Antonio, an Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) intern assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio’s Biomedical Systems Engineering and Evaluation Department, briefed his research titled “Development of a Trauma Manikin for Test and Evaluation in Extreme Cold Environments” to NAMRU San Antonio researchers and leadership at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



ORISE is a U.S. Department of Energy asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.



“Being an intern at NAMRU San Antonio has helped me grow academically in addition to furthering my knowledge of biology and engineering,” said Williams, who’s majoring in biology with a pursuit of attaining a doctorate in medicine. “I want to thank my mentor, Dr. William D’Angelo who was a wonderful mentor and overall, a good human being.”



Attending the presentation were Hervey’s parents, siblings, and great uncle.



“This program was a fantastic experience for William as he has gained exposure to working in a laboratory environment and interacting with other military and civilian professionals,” said Marcus Hervey, father and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel. “This internship enabled William an opportunity to use his education to contribute to the advancement of practical applications in support of possibly saving military and civilian lives in the future.”



According to his father, Hervey is a military brat who, prior to living in San Antonio, attended three years of school in Brussels, Belgium. He then transitioned to Alamo Heights Junior High School and graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 2022.



During this time, he excelled academically and was also recognized for varsity soccer as 2nd Team All-State and Academic All-State Honorable Mention. Additionally, Hervey was recognized by the Mayor of San Antonio, the Hon. Ron Nirenberg and City Council as a 2022 City of San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission scholarship recipient.



“I am so very thankful to everyone who enabled our family the opportunity to attend the briefing, said Hervey’s father. “As parents, it was awesome to see the product of William's internship, but specifically for me, I was thankful to have the opportunity to meet and express my appreciation to the many professionals at NAMRU San Antonio who are helping to provide their experience and education to guide and encourage interns like William.”



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.