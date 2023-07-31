Hair artist honors heroes with scissors and smiles

Photo By Capt. Christopher Booker | Diane Imbrogno transforms a U.S. Army National Guard Soldier's hair from acceptable to...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Christopher Booker | Diane Imbrogno transforms a U.S. Army National Guard Soldier's hair from acceptable to work of art at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania., Aug. 10, 2023. Imbrogno has been cutting hair for service members at the Post Exchange at Fort Indiantown Gap for three consecutive years and has loved every minute of it. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- Diane Imbrogno has been cutting hair for service members here for three consecutive years and has loved every minute of it.



Imbrogno is from Halifax, Pa. and makes the two-hour commute to the barber shop at Fort Indiantown Gap’s Exchange. She started her tenure at the Gap during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I love it, I have the best customers in the world”, said Imbrogno. “Providing excellent service to these heroes completes me.”



She services about 25 clients per day, and even more during peak summer hours.



She does not have family affiliated with the U.S. military. At one point in her life, she did want to join the Army, but her mother opposed the idea of her being in harm’s way. Instead, she has been cutting hair since the age of 18 and has turned it into a fulfilling 35-year career.



“I enjoy doing this,” said Imbrogno. “I find solace in serving service members in this way. It’s my way of giving back.”



Though her family is three hours away in Northwest Pennsylvania, she said she believes everything comes full-circle and that she was always supposed to be here, transforming hair into masterpieces for her heroes.