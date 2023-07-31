U.S. Ambassador to Poland Visit's Thunder Battalion in Toruñ

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski visit's U.S. Army Forward Operating Station...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski visit's U.S. Army Forward Operating Station (FOS) based in Toruñ, Poland on August 10th, 2023. The ambassador's visit to FOS Toruñ highlights the appreciation U.S. leaders have for our presence in the region. Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Armored Division received congratulations from the ambassador to commemorate on a job well done. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

TORUÑ POLAND - In a significant display of appreciation, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski, visited the U.S. Army Forward Operating Station (FOS) Toruñ on August 10, 2023. This visit marks a pivotal moment in the strengthening of military ties between the two nations and emphasizes the critical role the U.S. Army plays in maintaining regional security.



The FOS, nestled along the Vistula River in northcentral Poland, is a strategic hub for military operations and joint training exercises between U.S. and Polish forces. Ambassador Brzezinski arrived at the station to

gain firsthand insight into the capabilities and readiness of the 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, as well as to express his gratitude for their unwavering support.



U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Michael Coerper, commander of the battalion, guided Ambassador Brzezinski through a tour as soldiers explained the capabilities of the unit's howitzers and paladins. Lt. Colonel Coerper's voice brimmed with pride as he showcased his regiment's advanced field artillery capabilities, highlighting their role in maintaining deterrence and bolstering the region's collective security.



"Our field artillery regiment stands as a formidable force, capable of rapidly deploying and delivering precision strikes," Coerper explained. "Our presence here in Poland not only enhances our readiness but also fosters a dynamic training environment alongside our Polish counterparts."



Coerper emphasized the importance of the synergy between U.S. and Polish forces, underscoring how joint training exercises sharpen the skills of soldiers from both nations. "The interoperability achieved through our shared training exercises is a testament to the enduring alliance between the United States and Poland," he stated. "Our soldiers train together, learn from one another, and strengthen their abilities to address any potential threat."



Walking through the active training grounds, Ambassador Brzezinski observed soldiers from both countries engaging in rigorous drills and simulations. The atmosphere buzzed with energy as artillery fire echoed across the field. As he watched the synchronized movements of the soldiers, Brzezinski commended their dedication and resolve.

"'Goscinnosc' means hospitality in Polish, and I'm thankful for all of you here," Brzezinski remarked. "Your equipment and your presence assure the Polish people that you are all global leaders and are why our adversaries stand at bay."



The FOS is a tangible testament to the enduring NATO partnership. Poland is a steadfast ally in the shared goal of upholding regional security in the Eastern Flank. The visit of Ambassador Brzezinski not only highlighted the U.S. Army's vital role and showcased the resilience of the U.S.-Poland alliance in the face of evolving challenges.



The visit concluded with a poignant moment as Ambassador Brzezinski and Lt. Colonel Coerper shook hands, symbolizing the unique relationship between the U.S. military and our U.S. leaders. As the ambassador departed FOS Toruñ, the resounding echoes of artillery fire in the distance reminded us that we must always remain vigilant.



Today, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team soldiers stand ready to train and fight alongside our NATO partners and allies and stop any threat that may arise in the Eastern Flank. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, headquarters is forward deployed to Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.