USU Scientists Spice Up Their Research on Chow Hall Vegetables

Most Americans have memories of picking at the vegetables on our plates while Mom tells us we’ll grow big and strong if we eat them.



Turns out, Mom was right, and a new study from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) is looking to find a solution that might inspire military personnel to grab a fork and veg out.



Dr. Jonathan Scott, assistant professor in the Department of Military and Emergency Medicine, specializes in nutrition and is leading a study currently looking at how herbs and spices might be used to make vegetables served in military chow halls a little more appealing.



“Vegetable consumption has historically been reported to be very low across the board (in the military), regardless of officer or enlisted — but particularly low amongst junior enlisted personnel,” says Scott.



The two-phase project is being funded through the McCormick Science Institute, which is the nonprofit arm of McCormick and Company, Inc., a Maryland-based food company that manufactures spices.



Scott says USU is also collaborating with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the NOVA Institute for Health to see how the addition of herbs and spices can improve diet quality amongst junior enlisted service members assigned to Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to USU and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



“Phase one is developing that stakeholder engagement and understanding what some of the current knowledge, attitudes, behaviors, and barriers are to these individuals around vegetable consumption,” Scott says. “Also, understanding what their current knowledge and preferences are to different herbs and spices. We have four different recipes that we are taste testing with them for different vegetable combinations with different spices to look at acceptance with each one of them.”



Scott said all the spice combinations developed for this study are unique and not commercially available blends on the market.



“One has a more smoky-based profile, with smoke paprika, chipotle peppers, garlic, onion, salt, and pepper that goes along with kale,” Scott says. “There is an everyday seasoning that goes along with broccoli, which is a lot of your standard cast of characters, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, parsley.”



Other combinations include cauliflower rice with turmeric, cumin, coriander, garlic, onion, and cayenne, and even a sweeter spice option exists to go with carrots including vanilla, cinnamon, and other spices to play off the inherent sweetness of carrots without the addition of any added sugar.



According to Scott, phase 2 will then provide individuals with a “heat and serve meal kit” that could be spiced, or plain, to gauge which are the most popular.



“The challenge that we posed to the research and development chefs that we were working with is … coming up with a type of (frozen) vegetable and a method of preparation that's accessible to most — which is a microwave,” Scott says. “And the barracks here, in every room, there is a microwave.”



“The vegetable offering will be plain, really just a little butter, oil, and salt, and then the next iteration it'll be spiced,” Scott says. “We'll run a few different iterations of that in a random order to limit any expectation bias.”



Scott adds the idea ultimately is to look at the sustainability of providing military service members unable to access a standard chow hall with something like a weekly meal prep kitchen.



“And then they'd have those things to be able to take back to their barracks and, maybe it's enough for three meals or perhaps even a few more that they would have then for the week,” Scott says. “… So (we’re) trying to break down some of the most commonly reported barriers to healthy eating in a way that makes sense.”



Another round of taste testing will begin in the next month or so and even possibly move into phase 2 later this year or early next.



After the completion of the project the goal is to have service members enthusiastically eating their greens — after all the military and healthy eating go together like two peas in a pod.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 13:47 Story ID: 451122 Location: MD, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USU Scientists Spice Up Their Research on Chow Hall Vegetables, by Ian Neligh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.