USSOCOM Para-Commandos speak to students during Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Rising Stars Leadership Academy

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office invited members of US Special Operations Command’s Para-Commandos, the only joint parachute demonstration team in the Department of Defense, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to be keynote speakers, Aug. 4, during the HCSO Rising Stars Leadership Academy.



The HCSO Rising Stars Academy is an annual leadership academy for next year’s high school seniors where students apply, write an essay about themselves, and are judged by their grades, accomplishments in high school and their community service. One student is then selected from each high school within Hillsborough County – 29 plus one extra to round out attendance to 30 students.



The Para-Commandos are members of and representative of today's special operations forces, comprised of active-duty special operators, such as Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, Air Force Combat Controllers and Marine Raiders.



Tim Groves, a former Green Beret and current team leader of the Para-Commandos, and Army Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Travers, NCO-in-charge of the Para-Commandos, shared their stories and the role education, leadership and community service had on their paths to success.



“The intent was to share the importance of education and leadership with the students while representing the special operations community and Special Operations Command,” said Groves. “We were able to share our personal journey of navigating our career and the role educational and leadership development contributed throughout our career progression.”



Groves and Travers started their presentation with a video showcasing the Para-Commandos in action – jumping out of planes, flying through the air before deploying their parachutes, and landing in stadiums and at other high-visibility events across the nation.



“After watching the highlight video and realizing the skydivers in the videos were literally standing in front of them – the students were hooked,” said Master Sgt. Herb Saumell, deputy sheriff with the HCSO Community Outreach Division. “The students really enjoyed the presentation, which was obvious by the number of questions they asked afterward.”



When their presentation was over, students raced to have their hand up first and ask questions ranging from the military training they received, the processes and opportunities they encountered along their path to what their favorite jumps were.



“I believe the part of Tim's presentation that influenced the kids the most was when he outlined his personal experience and path to success, and how education and perseverance were key to meeting his goals,” said Saumell. “His message was well-received.”



Students finally had the opportunity at the end to approach the stage where they received Para-Commando bracelets and coins, asked more questions, took photos with Groves and Travers, and even got to try on a parachute the Para-Commandos use.



“This event was an amazing opportunity to interact with our local youth who are preparing to begin the next phase of education after high school,” said Groves. “It was remarkable the level of interaction and interest the group had in military experiences, especially in special operations.”



The Para-Commandos’ mission is to inform the public about US9 SOCOM, the command's mission, and the contributions more than 70,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Guardians and Department of Defense Civilians are making across the U.S. and in more than 70 countries around the globe.



“The continued success of our military depends on the future generation of young Americans,” said Groves. “It was a pleasure to have this opportunity to interact with them.”