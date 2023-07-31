Fort Buchanan Library: the gateway to knowledge

Courtesy Photo | FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Department of the Army libraries serve an essential...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Department of the Army libraries serve an essential role in advancing the Army mission and supporting service members and military communities worldwide. Post libraries have been helping connect military communities with new skills, training programs and improving job prospects for decades. The Fort Buchanan Library is no exception. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class David Hernandez, 1st MSC PAO) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Department of the Army libraries are essential in advancing the Army mission and supporting service members and military communities worldwide.



Post libraries have been helping connect military communities with new skills, training programs and improving job prospects for decades. The U.S. Army Garrison Command Fort Buchanan Library is no exception.



In fact, for many years, the Fort Buchanan library has provided a collection of approximately 25,000 books, educational and recreational videos, audiobooks, Playaway, magazines, newspapers, and digital resources for the military community at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



"The Fort Buchanan library is all about continuing education, especially for the servicemembers," said Sylmari Burgos Ramirez, Fort Buchanan's library supervisor Librarian.



According to Burgos Ramirez, the library has an extensive range of online resources, all available 24/7.



"We are the gateway to knowledge exclusively dedicated to military communities in the Caribbean. We have access to the Department of Defense MWR libraries, including the Navy, Air Force, and Army libraries.



They also contain valuable resources in military training, educational resources to write that perfect college paper or get tutor help, transition resources, car repair, music classes, crafts, culinary art, and so forth. There are over 47 resources that we have online," added Burgos Ramirez.



To the Librarian, the Fort Buchanan library supports readiness because it represents a tangible positive impact on the professional development of military personnel in the region by providing free STEM education resources.



The Fort Buchanan library also offers critical services to students and family members in coordination with the CYS School Liaison Officer.



"Since we have a lot of databases that can support education at home, we're doing a series of workshops for parents, children, and other educators that help with homeschooling," said Burgos Ramirez.



Looking into the future, Burgos Ramirez hopes to have more technology available at the library, as she considers it essential for children and adults to understand how technology is advancing. To do that, the Librarian plans to hold 3D printing classes for the children in the community.



"I am planning to have a more technological library and to provide workshops to showcase the number of incredible resources that we have and how to use them.



With all these resources, you don't have to be physically present in the library to use them. You could be at home or traveling or deployed and still be able to reach back to our library," said Burgos Ramirez.



The library also offers services to military retirees and veterans in the community. Burgos Ramirez plans to provide basic computer literacy classes in the foreseeable future.



Burgos Ramirez believes the library will continue to provide printed sources such as books and articles despite the more technology-driven direction. To her, reading is the most critical activity in a library.



"Reading is one of the most important life skills. Books will always be present. Librarians will also be available to help you find answers and to help point you to the best source to find what you need. We are here to serve no matter where you are around the globe," said Burgos Ramirez.



For more information about the Fort Buchanan Library, to discover more about online resources and other library tools, stop by Building 518 on Deport Road, next to Banco Popular, or call 787-707-3208, 787-707-3812 or send an email to sylmari.burgosramirez.naf@army.mil.