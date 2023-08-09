Iron Rakkasans Train for Lethality during OLE 3

Photo By Sgt. Caleb Pautz | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Battalion (Iron Rakkasans), 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Caleb Pautz | Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Battalion (Iron Rakkasans), 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) provide indirect-fire support during platoon live fire training as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III (OLE 3) at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 7-9, 2023. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (Aug. 9, 2023). — Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Battalion (Iron Rakkasans), 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted platoon live fire training as part of Operation Lethal Eagle III (OLE 3) at Fort Campbell, Ky., August 7-9, 2023.



The exercise was a coordinated attack on a bunker, combining small arms, mortars and mounted infantry from all across Iron battalion.



Each platoon attack began with indirect fire support provided by Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) mortars platoon. As mortars made impact on the objective, Delta Company moved into position to provide support with .50 caliber machine guns mounted on their HMMWVs. With overwatch provided by direct and indirect fire support, a platoon from Alpha or Charlie Company that was running the lane would move through the woods and establish another support by fire position to provide cover for the assaulting element. Engineers attached to each platoon cleared strands of concertina wire with C-4, providing an avenue of approach for the assault squad. Once a breach was established, the assaulting squad would move in and clear the bunker using a grenade. After detonating the grenade, all soldiers involved in the attack then moved onto a line in preparation to defend the position from a counter-attack.



“This (training) helped us to develop that unit cohesion,” said Staff Sgt. Samuel Coffee, weapons squad leader of 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company (Angel). “This allowed us to employ our skills base and see where we are when it comes to employing ourselves out in the field.”



In order to successfully and safely complete the mission, soldiers and officers from Iron had to carefully coordinate every detail of the assault, especially when using live rounds at night. Non-commissioned officers from each company played a key role in ensuring mission accomplishment while maintaining safety standards to minimize any possible injuries.



“My role is making sure my guys are not only fast and getting rounds on target, but making sure they’re operating safely,” said Sgt. Shawn Sagraves, a squad leader with HHC mortars platoon. “As a whole we’re just trying to get those rounds on target as quickly as possible, but, again, just making sure we’re doing it as safely as possible.”



After completing the platoon live fire exercise Iron battalion will be moving on to conduct platoon situational training exercises (STX). During STX Iron will conduct offensive and defensive operations against opposition forces (OPFOR) as they move into the next phase of training for OLE 3.



While the entire division conducts this massive training operation, small-unit leaders are taking this opportunity to develop cohesion and lethality within their squads.



“For my soldiers we are taking this time to both refine and hone our skills and also be able to develop more cohesion amongst each other,” said Coffee. “That way, as this time progresses, we can look back and see where we started and, toward the end, see how we’ve grown professionally as soldiers.”