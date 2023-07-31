1st Marine Division finishes strong at Exercise Talisman Sabre 23

Photo By Cpl. Emeline Molla | U.S. Marines deployed with 1st Marine Division pose for a photo during Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Emeline Molla | U.S. Marines deployed with 1st Marine Division pose for a photo during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Emeline Molla) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division returned from Australia on Aug. 6 after participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. The exercise marked the first time the division’s command element deployed to Australia since World War II.



Talisman Sabre provided a great opportunity for 1st MARDIV to rapidly provide command and control for a maneuver element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, across operationally relevant distances.



"Talisman Sabre gives us an opportunity to deploy a two-star headquarters forward to fall in under a joint task force and operate alongside our partners and allies in preparation for future crisis or contingency,” said Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st MARDIV.



This marks the second time this year 1st MARDIV’S command element deployed overseas to rehearse command and control in a large-scale exercise, the earlier being Exercise Freedom Shield in the Republic of Korea.



“Once deployed, the division headquarters executed command and control over our forward deployed MAGTF, MRF-D,” added Maj. Charles Broun, the current operations officer for 1st MARDIV. “We passed control from our main, which was at Camp Pendleton, back down to our new position. The 1st Marine Division forward integrated the capabilities of joint coalition partners, establishing expeditionary advance bases capable of conducting sea denial, sustainment and able to provide sector air defense.”



A key component of command and control is the ability to integrate communications systems. “We worked through cross-domain solutions to effectively communicate with our joint coalition and then synthesize that information and push that down to our maneuver element,” emphasized Broun. During the exercise, Cpl. Andrew Litteral, a data systems administrator in 1st MARDIV, successfully connected a secure video chat to higher headquarters through classified networks. This marks the first time the specific meeting server was configured to connect to a joint command through the classified network.



Australia is a close ally of the U.S. with deep historical ties, especially with 1st MARDIV. During World War II and after 1st MARDIV’s first major engagement, the Battle of Guadalcanal, Australia hosted the division in Melbourne to re-arm and re-fit before continuing the campaign in the Pacific.



Continuing those relationships is important, and during Talisman Sabre, Maj. Gen. Watson visited Counselor Jenny Hill, the Mayor of Townsville, to express appreciation for hosting the 1st MARDIV.



“You guys are always welcome back,” said Counselor Hill at the end of the visit.



Command and control of expeditionary advanced bases was a significant element of Talisman Sabre for 1st MARDIV and MRF-D. During the exercise, MRF-D projected forces 660 nautical miles from Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger to act as a logistics hub for follow on tasking. From there, ground forces were transported another 610 NM via MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to a civilian airfield in Bloomsbury to establish an expeditionary advanced base, a mobile, low-signature and easy to maintain location providing sea denial, sea control support or assistance with fleet sustainment.



“It’s important that we conduct expeditionary advanced base operations because it allows us to practice and rehearse projecting and echeloning combat power into an area of operations and then sustaining that combat power over vast distances,” said Capt. Jared Griffith, the company commander for India Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin.



