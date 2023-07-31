Military’s Premier Health Research Symposium to be Held Aug. 14-17

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Military Health System (MHS) today announced the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), the Department of Defense’s premier scientific meeting focused on the unique medical needs of the warfighter, will return to Kissimmee, Florida, on Aug. 14, 2023. The theme of this year’s symposium is, “Medical Readiness for the Future Fight.”



MHSRS will bring together more than 3,000 military, government, academia, and industry experts for four days of collaboration that will shape the future of military medicine.



Event: The MHS invites media to explore the MHSRS exhibit hall featuring cutting-edge scientific and medical research and technological advances covering dozens of different topic areas, as well as hear experts speak during highly-vetted scientific sessions focused on warfighter medical readiness, expeditionary medicine, and warfighter performance.



Scientific session topics include, but are not limited to:

• Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatment

• Warfighter Brain Health and Traumatic Brain Injury

• Psychological Health and Resilience

• Medical Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Decision Support/Predictive Analytics

• Forward Surgical and Prolonged Care

• Occupational and Environmental Exposures



A full schedule of scientific sessions is available on the MHSRS website.



Date/Time: Aug. 14-17, 2023, beginning at 8 a.m.



Location: Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746



Additional Information: This is an in-person only event.



Media interested in attending the symposium, or with additional questions, should contact dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.



Official MHSRS website: https://mhsrs.health.mil/SitePages/Home



DVIDS feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/mhsrs2023



###



The Military Health System (MHS) is one of America’s largest and most complex health care institutions, and the world’s preeminent military health care delivery operation. Our MHS saves lives on the battlefield, combats infectious disease around the world, and is responsible for providing health services through both direct care and Private Sector Care to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, composed of uniformed service members, military retirees, and family members.



Military Health System health.mil/About-MHS



Sign up for Military Health System e-mail updates at health.mil/subscriptions



Join the Military Health System online community



MHS on Twitter at twitter.com/MilitaryHealth

MHS on Facebook at facebook.com/MilitaryHealth

MHS on Instagram at instagram.com/militaryhealth

MHS on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/military-health-system

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 14:37 Story ID: 451099 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military’s Premier Health Research Symposium to be Held Aug. 14-17, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.