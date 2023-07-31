Walter Reed Transforms PTSD Treatment: Unleashing Hope with Service Dogs Innovative Study to be Unveiled at the 2023 MHSRS

Courtesy Photo | Lead Clinical Research Assistant David Carlisle poised to share the success story of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lead Clinical Research Assistant David Carlisle poised to share the success story of Walter Reed’s collaborative PTSD Service Dog Training Study at 2023 MHSRS. Photo Courtesy | Photo Credit: David Carlisle. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Maryland (August 10, 2023) -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is pleased to announce that we’re improving outcomes for patients seeking relief from the debilitating physical and mental effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and look forward to sharing our collaborative findings in a presentation at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) taking place August 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



A Path Forward: Novel Study Changing Outcomes for PTSD Patients



Presentation Title: Service Dog Training Program Improves the Serum Cortisol and Brain Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF) in Service Members with Post-Concussive Symptoms and Post Traumatic Stress

Abstract ID: MHSRS-23-09868

Session Title: Mental Health and Traumatic Brain Injury

Presenter: David Carlisle BA Research Assistant (HJF) - Dr. Manish Bhomia PhD Senior Scientist (HJF) Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology (USUHS)

Poster Session Date and Time: Tuesday, August 15th, 1000



David Carlisle: A Scholar-Athlete Is a Man on A Mission



Lead Clinical Research Assistant David Carlisle, a former football player who is all too familiar with the debilitating effects of concussions and head injuries, looks forward to supporting his team at MHSRS in unveiling the latest updates from the service dog training study. Carlisle earned his undergraduate degree from Alabama A&M, studying psychology and biology. He’s committed to learning how to create the best comprehensive noninvasive treatment methods for populations in need, confident that hope is on the horizon for those overcoming PTSDs and brain injuries.



Carlisle says he’s poised to pursue a graduate degree in psychology - buoyed by the many transformative medical miracles he’s witnessed over the last several years. “What drives my passion is knowing how impactful our work and research is to the military community,” Carlisle emphasized.



Studies have shown human-animal interaction have a potential role in reducing the stress, fear, anxiety, and depressive symptoms – while promoting calmness and social interaction. For trauma survivors, healing is an incremental process of replacing negative memories with more immediate positive experiences, and expertly trained service dogs expedite that process.



# # #





About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.