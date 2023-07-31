Officer receives safety award

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. Scott White, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, presents 1st Lt. Gage Jarvis, unit...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Col. Scott White, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, presents 1st Lt. Gage Jarvis, unit safety officer for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, with the Fiscal Year 2022 Secretary of the Army/Chief of Staff of the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety plaque. see less | View Image Page

Dedication to safety paid off for one first lieutenant.



First Lt. Gage Jarvis, unit safety officer for 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was recently named the winner of the Fiscal Year 2022 Secretary of the Army/Chief of Staff of the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety.



Col. Scott White, 193rd Infantry Brigade commander, presented Jarvis with his award Aug. 2.



“During the past year, I am particularly impressed with his ability to deep-dive into heat related illnesses, cadre mentorship of increased awareness of heat protocols and reduction of personnel injuries,” wrote Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander as part of his recommendation. “His contributions in safety reduced hazards, and he implemented controls where needed to reduce risks. His contributions directly assisted his unit in maintaining the ability to accomplish the primary mission of training and developing Soldiers for our Army.”



Jarvis went out of the way to help his unit, brigade and even an outside organization improve their safety procedures.



Lt. Col. Anthony Messenger, Jarvis’ battalion commander, spelled out how widespread his safety efforts in a letter recommending the officer for the award.



“Jarvis demonstrated significant improvements, sustained excellence, and provided steadfast leadership via developing and supporting risk management and accident prevention programs,” Messenger’s recommendation letter read.



Jarvis’ many safety achievements included mentoring subordinate company USOs; managed the battalion’s COVID-19 action plan resulting in daily temperature checks for 950 trainees and 151 cadre; and re-wrote the battalion’s safety standard operating procedures, hazard communication SOP, and radiation SOP.



He also ensured battalion purchased two cross walk signs to raise family member awareness of high traffic areas during Family Day activities.