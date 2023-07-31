Former 174th Attack Wing Commander Retires

174th Attack Wing Commander Retires



SYRACUSE, NY – Colonel William J. McCrink III, former 174th Attack Wing Commander, retired after 26 years of military service during a ceremony at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base August 5, 2023.



The 174th Attack Wing flies the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft in combat operations supporting OPERATION FREEDOM SENTINEL and OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. The Wing is also responsible for total force aircrew production at the first Air National Guard MQ-9 Flight Training Unit, as well as, provides maintenance technician training for the Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and NATO partner nations at the first Air National Guard MQ-9 Field Training Detachment. Additionally, the wing hosts the 152d Air Operations Group, supporting operations in USAFE and AFRICOM, Medical, Mission Support, and Maintenance Groups responsible for the deployment of personnel and equipment in support of federal and state requirements.



Before McCrink commanded The 174th Attack Wing, he served as the LRE Detachment Commander of the 174th Operations Group, 108th Attack Squadron Commander, and the 174th Operations Group Commander.



Brig. Gen. Gary R. Charlton II, 105th Airlift Wing Commander, presided over the retirement ceremony, which included speeches, awards, and farewells.



McCrink received his commission through the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Following graduation, Colonel McCrink became a TG-4 Instructor Pilot at the USAF Academy.



His assignments included flying the F-16 at Luke AFB, Ariz., Eielson AFB, Alaska, and Atlantic City ANGB, N.J.. He ended up in New York as the Flight Command and Assistant Director of Operations, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, Fort Drum. McCrink had assignments at Kunsan, Republic of Korea and Aviano AB, Italy, before he returned to New York and traveled down to Hancock Field.



Colonel McCrink has flown missions and deployed in support of Operations NOBLE EAGLE, IRAQI FREEDOM, ENDURING FREEDOM, and FREEDOM SENTINEL. He has participated in numerous NATO exercises and Tactical Evaluations as part of the NATO Strike Mission in Europe. He is also responsible for establishing the first fully integrated daily MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft operations in FAA Class C airspace. Colonel McCrink is a Command Pilot with more than 2,400 flying hours in the MQ-9 and F-16C+.



McCrink has received numerous major awards and decorations for his achievements.



During the ceremony, Colonel McCrink thanked numerous people, from past commanders, family and friends, to the young airmen who are currently serving.

