Hawaii Air National Guard opens new recruiting office in Pearl City

Prospective recruits for the Hawaii Air National Guard have a new location to start their careers with the grand opening of its newest recruiting office in the Pearl Highlands shopping center in Pearl City on July 21.



The opening, which has been in the planning stages for years, is part of an ongoing effort to give hopeful candidates a convenient and accessible location to learn more about the diverse career opportunities offered in the Hawaii ANG.



The grand opening ceremony started at 10:30 a.m. with a traditional Hawaiian blessing, officiated by a practitioner of Hawaiian rituals, known as a ‘Kahu’ in Hawaiian language. Senior Master Sgt. Todd Shak, recruiting and retention senior enlisted leader, welcomed all attendees and distinguished guests of honor, expressing his gratitude for the new storefront.



“I’m really excited about our new location and the potential it has to increase our recruiting output for years to come,” said Shak. “Our previous recruiting office location in Aiea had no signage and no walk-in-traffic. The new Pearl Highlands location addresses both of these issues. We now have Air National Guard signage along with substantial foot-traffic in an ideal location.”



Following the welcome display of gratitude and aloha, Maj. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II, Hawaii ANG commander, officiated the remainder of the ceremony. Following his address to the crowd of nearly 100 attendees, he untied a ceremonial maile lei, a native Hawaiian vine, to signal the formal opening of the new office space. In Hawaiian culture, this gesture is akin to cutting a ribbon with scissors.



He then directed the audience’s attention to the true guests of honor, 12 new recruits who attended to officially begin their military careers. The enlistees raised their right hand next to the U.S. and State Flags and recited the Oath of Enlistment as directed by Harris. As their friends and loved ones applauded, the new Airmen were also congratulated and welcomed by members of their respective units. These included sections such as: Material Management, Munitions Systems, Aircraft Maintenance, Radar Airfield and Weather Services, Aerospace Medical Services and Security Forces.



"Approximately one percent of our population chooses to serve in the military, supporting our democratic ideals and defending our way of life across the nation and the globe,” said Harris. “I extend my gratitude for making this exceptional commitment. You are extraordinary, and your families' support is invaluable.”



The Hawaii Air National Guard is composed of both full-time Airmen and part-time or drill status Airmen who pursue careers in the civilian sector. The mission of the Hawaii Air National Guard is to safeguard the people and property of Hawaii, promote peace, and ensure public safety during disasters. Additionally, they aim to supply combat units and qualified personnel to the U.S. Air Force during times of war, national emergency, or operational contingency. The strategic location of Hawaii enables Airmen from different islands to commute and conduct regular drill operations.



"This marks a career milestone for every military individual,” said Harris. “While they may not remember me, they will certainly recall the recruiter—the first person to trust in the military and bring them in. It's a special relationship that sparks the commitment to serve."



The recruiting staff will be in the office during normal business hours Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to assist in answering questions about the many diverse career fields in the Hawaii Air National Guard, and help to process incoming candidates. Monday operations will be by appointment only.



An additional grand opening, an office relocation of its westside Kapolei storefront on Oahu, is scheduled for later this year.



For more information on joining the Hawaii ANG, visit: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiang/join/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 22:34 Story ID: 451073 Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Air National Guard opens new recruiting office in Pearl City, by A1C Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.