The Navy “NIMITZ” Virtual Reality Experience Set to Visit the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 9, 2023) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains scheduled the Navy’s virtual reality experience, The Nimitz, to appear at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 17-20, 2023.



The virtual reality (VR) experience includes a video briefing before strapping on a VR headset and wearable technology that will allow the user to not only see and hear, but also feel the immersive experience.



“It has been about five years since we were able to bring the Nimitz back to the Iowa State fair,” said Master Chief Navy Counselor Will Sanders, Iowa native and chief recruiter at NTAG Northern Plains. “It is an amazing resource that will enable prospective future Sailors to experience a high-paced extraction mission of Navy special operation forces.”



The Nimitz will have participants play the role of special warfare combatant craft crewman as they pilot a boat to extract Navy SEALs.

“The Navy offers an abundance of career opportunities that fit all eligible people, ranging from aviation, nuclear power, and cyber warfare all the way to special operational forces,” said Sanders. “The Nimitz is designed to showcase our elite special forces, but is in no way the only thing the Navy has to offer.”



The Navy offers a variety of incentives for joining, including but not limited to enlistment bonuses, college educational benefits, housing and living expense allowances, and healthcare for Sailors and their families.



NTAG Northern Plains will be at the Iowa State fair from Aug. 10-20, and with the Nimitz from Aug. 17-20.



“The Navy doesn’t have a huge presence in this area of the U.S. so for us to be able to come out here and represent the Navy and inform people in my home state is a huge honor for me,” said Sanders, who has been serving in the Navy for 22 years. “The people from this state and the states in the region of the Northern Plains have a huge potential for success in a career in the Navy and I am living proof of that.”



Sailors assigned to NTAG Northern Plains will be available all days of the Iowa State Fair to engage with the community, prospect potential Future Sailors, and answer questions about the Navy and their current incentives.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.



For more information on opportunities with the Navy, go to www.navy.com, or visit your local U.S. Navy recruiting office.



For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, go to

https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/northern-plains/, and like and follow us on Facebook and X (formerly known as Titter) at https://www.facebook.com/NTAGNorthernPlains and https://twitter.com/NTAG_NP.

