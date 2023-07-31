158th EOD Trains Alongside Macedonian Allies

Courtesy Photo | U.S Airmen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight from the 158th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S Airmen from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight from the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard base, teach North Macedonia soldiers how to safely remove landmines and explosive remnants of war in order to create conditions where the civilian population and commerce can better flourish in North Macedonia, March 15, 2023. Each training event lasted three weeks and provided practice identifying explosive hazards, safely disposing those hazards, and developing safe procedures. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 158th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, in coordination with the State Department Humanitarian Mine Action Program, planned and taught the first ever Explosive Ordnance Disposal Level 2, Phase 1 Course in North Macedonia, March 13 to 31.



The program is designed to assist partner nations with the removal of landmines and explosive remnants of war in order to create conditions where the civilian population and commerce can better flourish. In 1993 the Vermont National Guard established a partnership with the Republic of North Macedonia. Since that time, the partnership has been supported through joint military assistance and training.



“Efforts in this mission help to bolster our NATO partners’ conventional warfighting capabilities and continue to underscore the United States’ commitment to Europe, which is in line with the National Defense Strategy priorities to allies,” said Lt. Col. Philip DeLong former 158th Civil Engineer Squadron commander.



The members of the 158th EOD flight played an important role in launching the North Macedonia training program in November 2021.



“This program is critical to sustaining North Macedonia’s future EOD program as the country’s six EOD technicians respond to between 700 and 800 unexploded ordnances annually, and many technicians are reaching retirement age,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Borgens, 158th CES EOD technician. “The end state is to provide full spectrum EOD capability that can exploit and render-safe explosive ordnance.”



During the initial launch of the program Borgens was chosen as the lead instructor to 18 students from the Protection and Rescue Directorate, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Defense.



“In preparation for the course, Borgens recognized the need for modernizing the training curriculum, researched applicable material, deconflicted translation concerns, and streamlined the curriculum into a 14-day course for North Macedonia,” said DeLong.



Each training event was three weeks and provided practice identifying explosive hazards, safely disposing those hazards, and developing safe procedures.



Through this collaborative effort between the State Partnership Program mission with the Vermont National Guard and North Macedonia, our EOD was able to engage in vital training.



“In a joint partnership between the SPP mission between the Vermont National Guard and North Macedonia, our EOD members are involved in this training mission for two reasons,” said Major Mathew Lehman, 158th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander. “First, by being involved we are able to actively help with de-mining activities in the country of North Macedonia. Secondly, by training their soldiers these essential EOD skills, not only are they able to safely demine their own country, but then the North Macedonian soldiers are able to be effective for future NATO missions with that added skill set.”



This partnership exemplifies the dual benefits of international cooperation in addressing both immediate challenges, and strengthening capabilities for future security endeavors.