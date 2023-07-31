Inspire 4th; Project Quesada

Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang | Students from the Wayne County community watch a 4th Security Forces Squadron K-9...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang | Students from the Wayne County community watch a 4th Security Forces Squadron K-9 demonstration during Inspire 4th at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2023. Inspire 4th was part of Project Quesada which is an Air Combat Command initiative to identify opportunities to partner with Hispanic serving institutions and other minority serving institutions, as well as expose and inspire science, technology, engineering and math students to careers within ACC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang) see less | View Image Page

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – The 4th Fighter Wing hosted 150 students from the surrounding Wayne County community for Inspire 4th, a Project Quesada event, August 4, 2023.



“Inspire 4th is meant to engage underserved and underrepresented students in rated career fields,” said Lt. Col. Shannon Mann, Department of Defense Massachusetts Institute of Technology artificial intelligence accelerator public affairs officer. “We are [also] throwing in an element of STEM through robotics.”



Inspire 4th was part of Project Quesada which is an Air Combat Command initiative to identify opportunities to partner with Hispanic serving institutions and other minority serving institutions, as well as expose and inspire science, technology, engineering and math students to careers within ACC.



Throughout the day students had the opportunity to take part in hands-on events with the 4th Civil Engineer Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight robots demonstration, the student had the chance to control some of EOD’s robots.



“Prior to my junior year of high school, I didn’t really know much about the Air Force or the military until someone reached out to me by chance,” said 1st Lt. Kasey Stavig, 4th SFS officer in charge. “Providing students with opportunities to learn about the Air Force and the various opportunities to pursue a wide variety of STEM careers is something that I wish I would’ve known sooner and am passionate about bringing to those coming in after me.”



The 4th Security Forces showcased its led drones. The students also got to meet pilots and learn about the gear the pilots wear and about the F-15E Strike Eagles, experienced being in the cockpit of an F-15 flight simulator, learn about glider building and ended the day with a base tour, where they had the chance to learn about the base operations.



The 4th FW continues supporting the community with events like this to help forge. A unique and unforgettable bond between service members and the off-base community members.



“We’re looking forward to a really great program and something we can build on from year to year,” said Mann.