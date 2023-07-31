Fort Drum’s Army Field Support Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted adviser

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 9, 2023) -- Sgt. Maj. Nigil G. Chichester assumed responsibility as senior enlisted adviser of the Army Field Support Battalion-Fort Drum during a ceremony Aug. 9 inside the unit headquarters building.



Lt. Col. Oliver Davis III, Army Field Support Battalion-Fort Drum commander, welcomed Chichester and his family to Fort Drum, and to the battalion command team.



“As we embrace change, we recognize the significance of strong leadership,” Davis said. “It is with great anticipation that we look to you, to lead us forward with maturity, wisdom, and unwavering dedication. Your experience and expertise shall undoubtedly inspire and guide us to new heights of excellence.”



Chichester’s Army story began in 1997 when his family emigrated from Guyana to New York City. He enlisted as a motor vehicle operator in February 2001, and then the events of 9/11 fueled his purpose to serve. His career has spanned more than 20 years, with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and numerous awards and accolades, including the Norwegian Foot March Medal and Sergeant Audie Murphy Award.



“Your entire Army experience has prepared you for the task at hand,” Davis said. “With zero hesitation, you are the right person for the job.”



Chichester said he looks forward to building relationships within the Fort Drum community and providing exceptional logistics support.



“I am aware and will always remember that leadership is not a right but a privilege,” he said. “It is a privilege given to us by those we lead, and a position appointed to through careful consideration of our merit, potential, and character. While some believe that leaders are birthed, I believe that leaders are developed. Becoming a leader starts with one’s desire to make a difference, having a vision, the spirit of teamwork, and the willingness to make personal sacrifices to enable the success of the team.”



The Army Field Support Battalion at Fort Drum was activated as a permanent battalion in June 2009 and merged with Logistics Readiness Center-Fort Drum in 2018. Its mission is to provide supply, maintenance, and transportation support to enhance the readiness of the 10th Mountain Division and the Army within the area of responsibility.

